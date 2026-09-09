This $20,000 Master Home Agent would eat Alexa for breakfast

I attended IFA in Berlin this week as a guest with UGREEN to check out the company's latest smart home innovations. I wasn't sure what to expect, but I definitely didn't have a $20,000 product on my bingo card.

I'm talking about the new UGREEN Master Home Agent, which is a local intelligence device that combines local computing, storage, and AI control all in one chunky unit. It's powered by the impressive NVIDIA Jetson Thor robotics platform and will act as a hub for smart home control by responding to natural language.

But what exactly does a Home Agent do? As someone relatively unfamiliar with this territory, I like to think of it as a super-powered Alexa. Essentially, an AI assistant you can communicate with using voice commands and delegate tasks to, like opening the (smart) curtains and controlling devices such as security cameras, smart speakers and digital photo frames.

The pricey $20K Master Agent was met with baffled laughter in the audience when unveiled at the company's showcase, but thankfully, there are two other iterations of UGREEN's Home Agent with slightly more realistic price brackets.

The HA100 model is priced at $1,799, whereas the HA100 Pro is slightly more advanced with a price tag of $5,999. This still seems like an extortionate amount of money for a company claiming to be accessible for everyday consumers, but I guess this is an extraordinary product aimed at premium households needing beefy security.

Other products announced by UGREEN at its showcase event in Berlin included 3 security cameras: the SynCare Indoor Cam ID500 Pro, the SynCare PoE Cam OD600 Pro, and the SynCare Battery Cam OD800 Pro. New additions to the ecosystem also included a UGREEN Gallery E-Paper Smart Frame, plus a Smart Speaker for "Uliya" (try asking a small child to pronounce this correctly).

The other standout product was UGREEN's new MagFlow Pro Magnetic Power Bank with liquid cooling, making it the world's first Qi2 power bank with this technology. Take a look at my video below to catch all of the UGREEN highlights from IFA 2026.

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Video: Highlights from IFA with UGREEN

The main selling point of UGREEN's latest tech, and a big spotlight at IFA this year, has been on local AI technology. This prioritises user privacy and requires no internet or cloud-based software to operate, meaning your data, files, and media are stored and safeguarded securely, for your eyes only.

While I think UGREEN's new local AI agent hubs are exciting, I'd say this launch gives the impression that advanced privacy and security at this level is a luxury, as opposed to an accessible necessity for everyday consumers. In any case, the home agent era has arrived and will certainly appeal to a minority.