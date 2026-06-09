The Bose QC Ultra is the most comfortable Bluetooth headphone out there – and there's $100 off!
Amazon Prime Day is creeping up on us with this wireless headphone deal.
I've been trying out the best Bluetooth headphones recently, and the Bose Quite Comfort Ultra made a big impression. It sounds good (and can sound great with EQ), and the ANC is exceptional... but the two main highlights for me are it's lightweight comfort and its competitive price.
And now that the newer Bose Quite Comfort Ultra 2 has come out, I'm seeing the Gen 1's price come down, independent of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event. It's currently down from $429 to $329 over at Amazon, and I think that's a great price for a top wireless headphone.
Let's be clear – this is one of the best Bluetooth headphones out there, so even at its discounted price, it's still a wad of cash. But if you value industry-leading ANC, supreme comfort and quality materials, it's well-worth considering.
The Quiet Comfort Ultra headphones are Bose's flagship wireless range. It's the lightest headphone out of all the current leading Bluetooth cans, and the ANC is up there with the best (the best being the Sony WH-1000XM6). In out review of the QC Ultra 1 and 2, we noted that the difference isn't meaningful enough to go for the 2 quite yet, which makes this deal all the more appealing.
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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