The Bose QC Ultra is the most comfortable Bluetooth headphone out there – and there's $100 off!

I've been trying out the best Bluetooth headphones recently, and the Bose Quite Comfort Ultra made a big impression. It sounds good (and can sound great with EQ), and the ANC is exceptional... but the two main highlights for me are it's lightweight comfort and its competitive price.

And now that the newer Bose Quite Comfort Ultra 2 has come out, I'm seeing the Gen 1's price come down, independent of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day event. It's currently down from $429 to $329 over at Amazon, and I think that's a great price for a top wireless headphone.

Let's be clear – this is one of the best Bluetooth headphones out there, so even at its discounted price, it's still a wad of cash. But if you value industry-leading ANC, supreme comfort and quality materials, it's well-worth considering.