Huawei’s tri-fold smartphone is too much of a good thing

News
By
published

Do we really need another phone-tablet hybrid?

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei has finally launched its highly anticipated tri-fold phone and while I have to admit it's visually impressive, I'm still left asking 'Why on earth do I need an origami smartphone'? The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is, in my humble opinion, too much of a good thing, acting as a hybrid between the worlds of tablet and smartphone – two distinct devices that I've never yearned to combine.

There are plenty of flip phones capitalising on the great Y2K revival, saturating the market with a plethora of foldable devices to meet a variety of needs. While I can't say I'm a folding phone convert myself, I admire Huawei's efforts to pioneer a new and unique phone design (that's more than can be said for Apple's latest iPhone 16 launch).

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

