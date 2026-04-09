By now, it's the worst keep secret in tech. Everybody knows that Apple is working on a folding iPhone, and it's looking increasingly likely that, after years of rumours, 2026 is the year it will finally enter the fold (sorry). But for the first time, I'm actually excited about it.

I've long lamented the trend of smartphones getting bigger and bigger, to the point that we're all pretty much carrying a mini IMAX display in our pockets. But new leaks suggest the iPhone Fold (or is that iPhone Flip? [or iPhone Ultra?]) could finally buck the trend. Might the next best iPhone for photography not actually require three hands to hold?

Leaked dummy units reveal the iPhone Fold's general dimensions (centre) (Image credit: Sonny Dickinson)

New dummy models purporting to show the dimensions of the iPhone Fold next to the iPhone 18 Pro have revealed that, particularly when closed, the iPhone Fold could be the most diminutive iPhone in years – whilst also packing by far the largest display. It could be the best of both worlds, and as an iPhone mini fan (sleep well, sweet prince), I'm now intrigued by the idea Fold for the first time.

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A fan-made render of the folding iPhone (Image credit: https://www.iphone-ticker.de/)

This time last year, I was intrigued by rumours about the iPhone Air, Apple's new ultra-thin device. But while the Air turned out to be beautiful, it's also much larger the standard iPhone 17, which kiinda defeats the point of the whole 'slim and light' thing, no?

The iPhone Air wasn't quite the portable device I was hoping for (Image credit: Apple)

As I enter my 'things were better in my day' era, I've been missing the idea of a phone as a functional device that can disappear into a pocket. But when it comes to consuming content purposefully, I'd rather do it on a larger display. And the iPhone Fold looks like it could be the first single device to fulfil that brief.

Renowned Apple leaker Sonny Dickinson has shared photos of dummy units of the iPhone Fold, featuring a passport-style form factor that's much shorter than the current phones. It looks a much more pocketable device when closed, with the front screen just about large enough for notifications and messages. That's exactly the kind of 'functional' size I've been missing – but open it up, and you're basically looking at an iPad mini, ideal for consuming content or note-taking.

Jon Prosser has taken to YouTube to shared 3D renders based on the dummy units, giving an even clearer picture of what to expect:

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Introducing iPhone Ultra | First Look - YouTube Watch On

According to MacRumors, the iPhone Fold is rumoured to feature a 7.8-inch inner display with an iPad-style 4:3 aspect ratio, a 5.5-inch outer display, an ultra-thin 4.5mm titanium frame, and a starting price of around $2,000 (yeah, that last part isn't quite so appealing).

Apple could have gone one of two ways with the iPhone Fold. It could have given us the biggest iPhone ever, with, when opened, the biggest display. Instead, it seems to be prioritising portability, with the unfolded display offering real estate only slightly greater than the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. For me, that's a good thing.