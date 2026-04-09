Quiz: Which AI personality is your true match?

There are now more AI tools worth taking seriously than most people have time to properly evaluate. ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude are all readily available, but they aren't interchangeable (and, of course, there's Grok who we have included for balance). Most creatives are using AI in their workflows now – but it's vital they use the right one.

Each has a distinct personality and one will suit your creative brain much better than the others (see our guide to choosing between your perfect AI) – but most people are still using the first one they tried. It will have months of context, will know your client names, and will remember the brief that never quite landed. Switching feels like starting over when what you have is fine. So people stay, never realising they're collaborating with a partner that isn't quite built for how they think.

The differences are stark though. One will generate forty ideas before you've finished the brief. One will research, fact-check, and synthesise a data-set the length of a novel without breaking a sweat. One will build you a working prototype without needing a developer in the room. And one will tell you, with no particular concern for your feelings, that your concept is dull.

The partner you need depends less on the spec sheet and more on how you actually think, how you handle feedback, and what you do when it's 11am with a midday deadline and an empty page.

Take the quiz below then scroll down for a complete dissection of the personality types.

Results explained...

You got: Chat GPT

You arrive at a brainstorm with more enthusiasm than a golden retriever in a ball pit. You don't need the best idea in the room. You need the room to catch fire.

ChatGPT meets your energy. It takes your half-formed thoughts, bigs them up and makes you feel confident that you have something pretty special. Now it’s integrated with Sora, it'll take your idea and make it cinematic before the meeting ends.

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It’s also got a bit of a spending problem. With huge bills to pay, it needs to keep you engaged and won’t ever let you knowingly leave a conversation. That’s the reason that it will keep flattering you. It’s best for generating ideas, not validating them. .

Best for: Ideation, first drafts, breaking a creative block, rehearsing pitches.



Watch out for: Confident nonsense. ChatGPT 5.2 is one of the worst for hallucinating Copyright grey areas. As of March 2026, the UK government is moving to scrap AI ownership rights. You’ll need to show your workings if you want to protect your Sora created images.

If you got: Gemini

You find small talk excruciating and consider 'let's have a quick call' a threat. You want the answer, not niceties that get you there. .

For someone with an analytical mind, Gemini is a dream. It can hold the equivalent of 10 novels in a single context window. If you lock down privacy settings, you can feed it your entire working life and ask it to find the patterns. It completes tasks without ceremony and without sending you an update on how it went and explaining how it felt about it.

Just beware that it answers the question you asked, not the one you meant. Arrive with fuzzy thinking and it hands it back, still fuzzy. Like ChatGPT, it also has a bit of a hallucination problem.

Best for: Deep research, fact-checking, turning dry documents into podcasts for your commute.

Watch out for: Syncing years of personal data into the Google cloud for inadvertent model training.

If you got: Claude

You send follow-up emails after phone calls and will always remember your colleagues’ birthday.

Claude is for you because it’s the most thorough of the four. It considers the question, checks its working and anticipates your follow-up. It’s also got hidden capabilities. If you need to build a prototype or a tool, Claude will be your development partner and will help you create something brilliant, quickly.

The downside of Claude is that it lives to help. It's the school swot of the LLMs and will write you a dissertation when you just wanted a quick fact check. Although it's improving, it has a tendency to lose the thread in long conversations.

Best for: Long-form writing, complex briefs, building and prototyping products.



Watch out for: Your writing being easily identifiable as having been written by Claude. The ubiquitous ‘quietly’ and ‘tapestry’ are dead giveaways.

If you got: Grok

If you've ever been compared to the love child of Michael Scott and The Joker, you are basically Grok.

Grok runs on a live feed of the internet. For brand managers who need to know what people are actually saying about a brand right now, rather than what a focus group said six months ago, that's useful. If you need the equivalent of being slapped round the face with a wet fish, Grok on Spicy Mode is probably a useful tool for you.If you need to do any research that needs real facts, Grok is probably to be avoided. It’s built for personality rather than for accuracy.

Best for: Real-time sentiment, pressure-testing ideas, saying the unsayable.

Watch out for: It's fed by X, which means it carries X's biases. Currently under ICO investigation over data privacy. Don't tell it anything sensitive.