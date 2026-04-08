Most of the creatives I work with don’t need more ideas, they need a better understanding of what actually gets them started. As an ADHD coach and business psychologist, I help people recognise the patterns behind their best work, and design ways of working that make focus, momentum and follow-through far more consistent.

There’s a folder on your desktop you don’t open. You know the one, the rebrand concept you started at midnight six weeks ago when everything clicked, the typography, the colour story, the whole system. You worked until 3am and woke up convinced it had legs. Then a client brief arrived, then another, and the folder has sat there ever since, its thumbnail quietly accusing you every time you save something nearby.

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If that feels uncomfortably familiar, you’re not alone. This pattern of intensity, bursts of brilliance and stalled projects is far more common in creative work than most people admit. And for many creatives, it isn’t a discipline problem or a time management issue, it’s how their brain is wired.

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And then there’s your website. You design brand identities for companies with multiple stakeholders and serious budgets. You can build a visual system from nothing, present it with conviction, and make a roomful of people feel like it was their idea. Your own site, meanwhile, has been “coming soon” for two years. The homepage exists as a Figma file with dozens of frames, each one a slightly different version of something that never quite makes it live.

From the outside, this looks like inconsistency. How can someone so creative be so unable to finish their own work? How can the person everyone relies on for ideas struggle to follow through on their own? For many creatives with ADHD, though, the issue isn’t creativity at all. It’s activation, and misdiagnosing that difference is where most of the frustration begins.

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The ADHD brain does not activate in the way most productivity advice assumes. It doesn’t reliably respond to importance, good intentions or the very reasonable argument that something simply needs to get done. Instead, it runs on a different set of conditions. Interest, novelty, challenge, urgency and emotional engagement. When those are present, work can feel magnetic. When they are missing, even something you care deeply about can feel almost physically difficult to begin.

This is why the new brief is always more exciting than the one you’ve been working on for weeks. It isn’t a lack of discipline or a short attention span, it’s that the new brief still carries novelty, and novelty is one of the brain’s strongest activation triggers. The current project hasn’t necessarily become less interesting in any objective sense, but it has lost the neurological charge that made it easy to engage with in the first place.

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It also explains a pattern many creatives recognise but rarely interrogate, doing your best work at the worst possible moment. Late at night, often the day before a deadline, something clicks. The low hum of urgency suddenly produces clarity, momentum and output that felt inaccessible for days beforehand. Over time, this can start to feel like a process. In reality, it’s often the result of finally hitting one of the key activation conditions, urgency, that the brain has been waiting for all along.

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Then there is hyperfocus, which is frequently framed as a strength but is better understood as a state the brain falls into rather than something it can control. When the work genuinely engages you, hyperfocus can produce extraordinary results. Hours pass unnoticed, your attention narrows, and the level of detail and depth you reach can be exceptional. This is often where the most original and high-quality work comes from.

However, hyperfocus is not selective. It doesn’t always attach itself to the task that matters most. The same mechanism that allows you to produce your strongest work can also lead you into hours of deep exploration on something peripheral. Type research for a direction that never gets used, or refinements no one will notice. The outcome is the same brain delivering both brilliance and inefficiency, often within the same afternoon.

Another under-discussed part of the process is what happens when feedback enters the picture. A perfectly reasonable client comment, like a suggestion to adjust the colour palette or explore a different direction, can trigger a disproportionate response. For many people with ADHD, perceived criticism is processed more intensely, making it unexpectedly difficult to re-engage with the work. What looks like avoidance can actually be a nervous system response that takes time to settle.

Understanding this changes the narrative. Instead of framing the reaction as being overly sensitive or unprofessional, it becomes something more useful, information about how the brain processes feedback. That shift matters, because it moves the conversation away from personal failure and towards a more accurate understanding of what’s actually happening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What sits underneath all of this is a single mechanism expressing itself in different ways. The unfinished projects, the last-minute breakthroughs, the hyperfocus, and the difficulty re-engaging after feedback are not separate problems. They are different outcomes of the same system, a brain that activates under specific conditions rather than on demand.

This is where many creatives get stuck. They interpret inconsistency as a character flaw, when it is often a design problem. The same wiring that enables divergent thinking, pattern recognition and creative depth also creates friction in starting, sustaining and completing work. The project graveyard and the best work you’ve ever made are not opposites, they come from the same source.

If there is a folder on your desktop you cannot open, or a project that has stalled despite how much it matters to you, it may be worth reconsidering the diagnosis. The issue may not be that you’ve run out of ideas or lost your discipline. It may simply be that the conditions your brain needs to activate are not currently in place.

Creativity isn't the problem. The missing piece is understanding what actually gets you started, and how rarely anyone teaches that part.

For nome tips for what might help, try these 12 creative rituals designed to fix your focus.