Why the new MacBook Pros are more revolutionary than they look

Apple's new M5 Pro and M5 Max-chipped MacBook Pros face a challenge. Our deputy editor was hugely impressed by the M5 Max machine, but the debate about whether to upgrade or wait is more present than ever when rumours suggest that M6 MacBooks could add OLED and touchscreen display tech.

Speculation about broader design changes make this month's M5 Pro and M5 Max releases look relatively iterative, but are they? A trio of Apple execs – Doug Brooks from Mac Product Marketing, Anand Shimpi from Platform Architecture and Aaron Coday from the Pro Workflow team – took time out to talk to me about why the latest MacBook Pros' leap in performance is no trivial matter for creatives in 2026.

Our deputy editor was blown away by the M5 Max MacBook Pro (Image credit: Future)

For the first time, Apple has a laptop for almost everyone. The new MacBook Neo introduces the brand's first budget model, while the Airs continue to provide solid mid-tier value. The M5 Pro and M5 Max machines sit at the other end of the spectrum, aimed at the most demanding creative professionals who need a laptop that can handle things like 3D modelling, video editing, large batch exports and, increasingly, on-device AI.

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As with previous generations, the latest Pros come with three options of chip: M5 (in a 14-inch only, released in October 2025), and now the M5 Pro and M5 Max, in both 14- and 16-inch form.

Doug thinks these "three discrete steps" provide a clear hierarchy: "If you look at our scale of architecture, it gives a nice step up in terms of going from M5 to M5 Pro, with double the GPU, double the unified memory bandwidth and capacity. From M5 Pro, M5 Max, you have that 40-core GPU and double the memory bandwidth again, so just tremendous performance on the graphics and AI side of things. I think it really gives you some natural points to jump in depending on your workflow."

Capture One on a new MacBook Pro (Image credit: Apple)

Apple's latest chip architecture boasts the world's fastest CPU cores for up to 30 per cent faster performance compared to the M4 Pro/Max. The GPU has a neural accelerator in