Save 75% on Spider-Man merch, from Lego to luxury watches
Don’t wait for a Brand New Day to snag these deals.
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As the hype for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ramps up with the release of new posters and an exclusive sneak peek from this year's CinemaCon, it's feeling evermore like an endless slog until that 31 July release date. But if, like me, you're self-admittedly impatient, might I suggest a healthy dose of retail therapy to tide you over?
Thankfully, there are plenty of Spidey-themed goodies with some handsome deals to be snagged. Whether you're looking for a low-key tee, a luxury watch, or a lamp to spice up your home, there are plenty of ways to rep your love for the legendary web slinger, so don't wait for a Brand New Day to bag yourself a bargain.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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