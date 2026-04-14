Save 75% on Spider-Man merch, from Lego to luxury watches

As the hype for Spider-Man: Brand New Day ramps up with the release of new posters and an exclusive sneak peek from this year's CinemaCon, it's feeling evermore like an endless slog until that 31 July release date. But if, like me, you're self-admittedly impatient, might I suggest a healthy dose of retail therapy to tide you over?

Thankfully, there are plenty of Spidey-themed goodies with some handsome deals to be snagged. Whether you're looking for a low-key tee, a luxury watch, or a lamp to spice up your home, there are plenty of ways to rep your love for the legendary web slinger, so don't wait for a Brand New Day to bag yourself a bargain.