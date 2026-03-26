Get 46% off the headphones that saved me from the horrors of the morning commute
Deals
By Natalie Fear published
Now under $100 in Amazon's Spring Sale.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Amazon Spring Big Deals Days is in full swing, and with it comes a mighty plethora of audio deals. Depending on your preferences, you might be tempted by the best budget audiophile headphones, but if, like me, you're looking for something a little simpler, I have the perfect workhorse headphones for you. Meet the Sony WH-CH720N.
How do I know they're any good? They've been my trusted companions for every commute for the past 2 years. Are they the