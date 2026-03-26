Amazon Spring Big Deals Days is in full swing, and with it comes a mighty plethora of audio deals. Depending on your preferences, you might be tempted by the best budget audiophile headphones, but if, like me, you're looking for something a little simpler, I have the perfect workhorse headphones for you. Meet the Sony WH-CH720N.

How do I know they're any good? They've been my trusted companions for every commute for the past 2 years. Are they the