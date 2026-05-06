Download resources for ImagineFX 26

Features
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All the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 266 of ImagineFX magazine.

ImagineFX 266 pages and cover
Master anatomy with issue 266 of ImagineFX magazine (Image credit: Future)

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 266, head to this link and click download.

Please note: if you have any trouble downloading the file, right-click the link and open it in a new browser window. Next, click in the URL address line to select all of the link, and press Return to start the download.

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Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

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