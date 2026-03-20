With this latest Gorillaz project, The Mountain, the Moon Cave and the Sad God, London-based studio The Line continues to sharpen its identity as one of animation’s most distinctive contemporary voices. Founded in 2013, the studio has built a reputation on high-end commercial work and cinematic projects for major clients including Riot Games, Blizzard and Marvel, while steadily carving out space for its own original ideas.

The Mountain, the Moon Cave and the Sad God feels like a natural extension of that trajectory, but with a twist. Here, The Line leans into an intentionally ‘old-school’ visual language – one that draws on traditional anime backgrounds, poster-paint techniques, and analogue processes – and reinterprets it through a modern production pipeline. It feels like the ideal way to transfer Gorillaz creator Jamie Hewlett's style onto the screen. The result is a film that sits somewhere between eras: nostalgic without feeling retrograde, digital without losing the texture of the handmade.

At the centre of that balancing act is art director Eido Hayashi. With a background in painting and layout, and credits spanning games, film and commercial work, Hayashi brings a tactile sensibility to the project’s environments, overseeing the background team while defining the film’s colour, mood and cohesion.

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Below, she talks us through the process behind the film’s striking aesthetic, and you can follow Eido on Instagram for more.

(Image credit: Eido Hayashi)

Creative Bloq: Eido, please tell us about your role as Art Director on the project. Eido Hayashi: The art director is mostly in charge of the background and the background team. As an art director, I guess my biggest task was to make sure the backgrounds are cohesive and that they stay in line with our brief. I also did the colour script for The Mountain, The Moon Cave and The Sad God did some design explorations, and got to do some background paintings for the production too, which I'm really glad I got to do.

(Image credit: The Line Animation)

CB: What were the aesthetic guidelines for you? EH: When I was approached for this project, I was painting. At The Line, we had exploration time where you'd have, I guess, ten days of the year where you could work on something, focusing on a skill set that you wanted to develop. In May 2024, I attended a workshop for hand-painted backgrounds. One of the teachers for that course was Arnaud Tribout, who painted all the backgrounds traditionally for the film. The other teacher was Liu Yuxuan, who works in Japan creating anime backgrounds. It was really inspiring, and when it came to simplifying the elements of the backgrounds for The Mountain, The Mooncave and The Sad God I was really looking towards the old poster-colour backgrounds and anime to see how they simplify textures with paint. I love painting. Max Taylor (co-director of the film with Tim McCourt and Jamie Hewlett) said to me, ‘That’s really interesting. What are you planning to do with that work?’ Max was thinking that it could be a really good thing for the new Gorillaz short film, because I think they were keen on keeping it analogue; to keep it looking old-school.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: The Line Animation) (Image credit: The Line Animation) (Image credit: The Line Animation)

I worked using Nicker’s Poster Paints paint app for backgrounds and I tried to implement it into a digital pipeline. I loved the harmonious colours and wanted to use that for the nostalgia and old-school animation feel for the music video.

In the earlier stages, we wanted to keep the traditional, simplified elements. But then we got feedback from Jamie Hewlett saying, ‘We want more detail.’ In the end, it was a lot more digital, but I’m glad that we started off wanting to do it traditionally.

What I did was I took one of the storyboards that Jamie Hewlett gave to us, printed it out on paper, and tried to redraw it to get the mannerism. For the design language, I tried to incorporate more of Jamie Hewlett’s fun angular shapes, while doing explorations, and to mix that with the traditional process in the early stages of production. I wanted to utilise the traditional aspects of anime backgrounds. I wanted the basis to be painting traditionally.

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(Image credit: The Line Animation)

In Japanese anime backgrounds, it’s called 地塗り(Jinuri, ground paint), where you try to get most of the far-background details and base-painted before the paper dries, that part is so rich in textures and colour harmony that I find it hard to replicate in Photoshop. Then, the detailing process is done after the paper is dried. I wondered if that could work on the computer, and I tried to mimic the strokes digitally. All the traditional background elements you see were painted by Arnaud, who had hosted the background workshop alongside Liu Yuxuan that I attended back in May of 2024.

I think that, ultimately, with the time frame and lots of feedback, it was easier to paint digitally for some of the shots. But we did manage to sneak in a few analogue shots, like the close-up shots of the animals and some of the style frames. I think the background team was so incredible in that aspect to harmonise everything, and we got such incredible-looking backgrounds in the end; so very gorgeous.

(Image credit: The Line Animation)

CB: Was there particularly challenging environments to develop the look for? EH: In the beginning, there was just so much environment. Some were a lot easier than the others. But the Moon Cave was really hard. Jamie Hewlett was saying ‘It’s the world where all the scriptures in the cave signify all life and they come to life.’ Luckily, at the beginning of the project, Jamie had some album art already done and so that was a good starting-off point. And I found, when I replicated a lot of the more watercolour textures for the cave, that I was finding they could come alive. We had Daniel Clark on the team, and he is so insanely fast and so good at creating lighting, like for the statues in the Crystal Lake, where they come out of the mountain. I think we mostly gave the statues to him just because he gets it so accurately and so fast. Paul-Emmanuel Separi defined the style of the early serpent statue.

(Image credit: The Line Animation)

CB: What’s been most satisfying about working on the project? EH: When I saw the film on the big screen in the premiere, I was like ‘That's crazy! All of the hard work we've done for the past eight months, it's come to fruition.’ Seeing it finished, and seeing all of the beautiful backgrounds together, I'm really proud of all the background team. I've been so blessed to be able to art direct on this.