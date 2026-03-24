The minute Croak’s little frog protagonist starts moving, such as the moment he snaps from running into a pinball-like projectile, stretching, squashing, and reforming in a split second, you know the animators are having fun. It’s playful and expressive, recalling the best animation of the ‘50s and ‘60s. But it doesn’t lose sight of the precision you need from a platform game, either.

That balance sits at the heart of Woodrunner Games’ debut: a hand-animated 2D platformer that leans on the feel of classic animation while demanding the responsiveness of a modern game. For co-founder and CEO Max Petroff, that tension is baked into the style.

“We always wanted something beautiful, with a lot of emotion and passion,” he explains. “But at the same time, we needed snappy, precise gameplay. So the challenge was: how do you have both?”

Article continues below

The hand-drawn animation comes into its own when you meet the bosses. (Image credit: Woodrunner Games)

The Cuphead influence

Croak’s visual identity begins with a clear touchstone: the exaggerated, expressive motion of early Disney animation (read about the 12 rules of Disney animation for more). That meant committing to full frame-by-frame animation, an ambitious choice for a small indie team, but one made easier once you realise one of the animators who worked on Cuphead, Tina Nawrocki, is on board.

This classic animation style, inspired by the bendiness of Max Fleischer as much as Disney, “gives us the ability to exaggerate,” says Petroff, adding: “We can push certain frames, add emotion, add those in-betweens that make movement feel alive.”

This approach allows the team to lean into the fundamentals of animation (such as those you can do in Procreate Dreams), such as squash and stretch, smear frames, and exaggerated key poses. There’s a flexing fox boss whose toothy grin exaggerates the anatomy, and a bike-riding beaver boss who spins in a blur of colour, suggesting detail, a classic smear technique that would be difficult to replicate with more rigid animation systems.

But unlike film animation, Croak has to function as a precise platformer, which means every expressive flourish must still convey clear gameplay intent. “When it comes to the run, the bounce, those need to stay readable,” Petroff says. “We choose frames that aren’t too exaggerated for gameplay-critical moments.”

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team begin with basic shapes to test gameplay, then animates on top. (Image credit: Woodrunner Games)

Gameplay first, then animation

That balance between expressive animation and gameplay needs becomes most apparent in how the team iterates. Rather than animating final assets up front, Woodrunner builds gameplay first with simple shapes, such as boxes and circles, before layering animation on top. “We start with grey boxes, just to see if it’s fun,” Petroff explains. “Then we ask for a super rough animation, playtest it, and tweak from there.”

Petroff details how this pipeline keeps animation flexible and relatively inexpensive during development. Early passes are intentionally rough but readable, allowing the team to test timing, responsiveness, and player perception before committing to polished art.

“We’ll go frame by frame sometimes, adjusting or removing frames depending on the gameplay,” he says. “It’s a lot of iteration.” But once timing and feel are locked, the animation moves through a more traditional pipeline: rough pass, tie-down, then cleanup, where line art, colour, shading, and lighting are finalised by hand.

Image 1 of 4 Croak the frog is hand-animated for the game… (Image credit: Woodrunner Games) Making every leap feel stretchy… (Image credit: Woodrunner Games) Even a spinning ball has personality… (Image credit: Woodrunner Games) Making the basic pose even more fun. (Image credit: Woodrunner Games)

Unsurprisingly, the biggest challenge isn’t the bosses but the frog himself. “In a precision platformer, everything needs to be super smooth and precise,” Petroff says. “But you still want that nice squash and stretch.”

That creates a constant push-and-pull, as too much exaggeration makes the character visually confusing, and too little makes the animation lose its charm. Petroff t