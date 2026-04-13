Famous artists create 16 gorgeous artworks for new Apple campaign, including manga and Pokémon set to KPop soundtrack
New App Store multiverse created by 13 artists and animators – watch the three videos now.
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Apple in Japan has launched a gorgeous arty App Store campaign in which 13 different animation studios and artists reimagine the App Store categories as a rich multiverse of possibility. In each of the 16 distinct pieces, the well-known 'A' (the App Store logo) is designed to be the gateway to different a universe – and browsing them all is a delightful way to start the week (love the OG logo? See the Apple logo history here).
Set to a K-Pop track – Fashion by IVE – each universe represents something different you can do in the app store, and are created by famous creatives. These include Chika Umino (March Comes in Like a Lion), Chalkboy, Hikaru Ichijo, POOL, and Haruko Hayakawa.
You can see the three videos below, which will be shown on television, digital, social media, and out-of-home channels in Japan. Watch out for iconic characters from apps such as Pokémon Sleep, Chiikawa Pocket, LINE, Royal Kingdom, and Battle Cats.Article continues below
For more digital art + Apple, see my interview with The Creative Bix, an artist with 1.6 million TikTok followers that says an iPad unlocked a whole new creative career (if that sounds like you, see our iPad for drawing guide).
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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