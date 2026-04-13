Apple in Japan has launched a gorgeous arty App Store campaign in which 13 different animation studios and artists reimagine the App Store categories as a rich multiverse of possibility. In each of the 16 distinct pieces, the well-known 'A' (the App Store logo) is designed to be the gateway to different a universe – and browsing them all is a delightful way to start the week (love the OG logo? See the Apple logo history here).

Set to a K-Pop track – Fashion by IVE – each universe represents something different you can do in the app store, and are created by famous creatives. These include Chika Umino (March Comes in Like a Lion), Chalkboy, Hikaru Ichijo, POOL, and Haruko Hayakawa.

You can see the three videos below, which will be shown on television, digital, social media, and out-of-home channels in Japan. Watch out for iconic characters from apps such as Pokémon Sleep, Chiikawa Pocket, LINE, Royal Kingdom, and Battle Cats.

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どんな一歩も、App Storeと。 ｜ メッセージ・ニュース・ゲーム・乗換案内 ｜ Apple - YouTube Watch On

どんな一歩も、App Storeと。 ｜ ゲーム・ノート・タクシー ｜ Apple - YouTube Watch On

どんな一歩も、App Storeと。 ｜ マンガ・クリエイティブツール・レシピ・睡眠管理 ｜ Apple - YouTube Watch On

For more digital art + Apple, see my interview with The Creative Bix, an artist with 1.6 million TikTok followers that says an iPad unlocked a whole new creative career (if that sounds like you, see our iPad for drawing guide).