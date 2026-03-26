How an iPad turned a pro ballet dancer into a digital artist with 1.6 million TikTok followers

Abigail Bixler started learning about digital art during Covid, and in that relatively short time has made it her profession. With an Etsy shop (The Creative Bix) selling stunning custom digital brushes, and one of the most joyful, vibrant TikTok feeds I’ve seen, she’s turned a hobby into a thriving business – and has 1.6 million followers.

An ex-professional ballet dancer, Abigail has made the switch to creating videos that are fun, positive and full of on-trend tutorials created entirely on her iPad. Covering big pop-culture moments through a digital art lens, you’ll find Taylor Swift Opalite-style 3D lettering, emerald Wicked-inspired patterns, alongside accessible ideas like easy sunflower paintings and optical illusions anyone can try.

For Abigail, the right tool was at the centre of unlocking her ability to make money from her art – and while some artists are wedded to their purpose-designed drawing tablets, Abigail immediately found an iPad was perfect for her. Here she shares her journey, and offers advice on choosing the right iPad for your needs.

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From sketchbooks to digital art

"I grew up drawing in notebooks and journals that I took everywhere with me, and iPad Air feels like a natural transition into creating digital art," Abigail says. That portability is central to her process. Not only does does an iPad stop you being tied to a clunky setup (like with a pen display or similar), but it also allows you to start sketching immediately. This removes some of the barriers to entry for anyone who is intimidated by simply getting started.

“With a desktop setup, I am limited to one space, and that can clog my creative inspirations and workflow. However, with an iPad I can take it with me whenever or wherever I find inspiration – whether I’m outside, in a coffee shop, at a museum, or on a trip.”

Abigail's transition from physical sketching to drawing digitally was made easier by physical elements of the iPad. “Being able to change my screen orientation and tilt is really important for me since it brings back the similar experience of drawing in a notebook. It just lets me be free.”

The iPad Air was a strong starting point

(Image credit: Abigail Bixler)

Bixler found the iPad Air was positioned perfectly for her as a beginner digital artist because of its mix of pro-level features with price and without that extra whack of power that's simply unnecessary for most digital artists.

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More importantly, she believes the device removes a lot of the intimidation people feel around digital art.

“iPad Air helps lower the barrier to entry because you don’t need to be a professional artist to understand how to use it, Abigail says. "A lot of people already own a smartphone like an iPhone, and iPad Air offers an experience they’re already familiar with – just at a larger, more powerful scale."

The range of creative apps available also helps open doors for different kinds of creators. “A wide range of professional-level art apps are available, so each person – no matter their skill level – can find what they want to create, whether that’s graphic design, drawing, painting, 3D modelling or storyboarding," she points out.

If you're not completely committed to digital art yet, an iPad is a good place to start because of its flexibility. Abigail appreciated that when she started, because it takes the pressure off the investment.

"It was versatile enough to cater to many of my other hobbies and interests beyond art, like: journaling, reading, playing games, watching videos, web surfing, etc. I was able invest in a device that felt worth it, even if I didn’t end up following through with my artistic aspirations," she says.