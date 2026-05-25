Read Creative Bloq on the go with our brand new app

Did you know Creative Bloq now has an app? Our content is now easier to access than ever before with our freshly designed app, which brings you all the content you know and love from CB's website, but in a super-streamlined design.

You can browse all the latest content on the go right from your phone and tablet. And the experience is currently completely free!

With simple to navigate categories and search, it's easier to explore Creative Bloq's latest articles. Once you find an article you like, you can save it to your Saved articles, so you can easily come back to it. You can also share it with just a couple of clicks.

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(Image credit: Future)

The first version of our app is now live and we'd love to hear your feedback. Coming soon is an upgraded Discover tab so you can explore the entire CB back catalogue, but we'd also love to know what other features you'd like to see.

We've created a simple Google form for you to let us know which features you love, what you'd like to see more of, plus report any initial niggles.

We can't wait to hear from you!