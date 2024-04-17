WhatsApp’s latest update proves the internet hates change

By Natalie Fear
published

But it's a delight for grammar nerds.

As we all know by now, the internet is a very opinionated place, so when WhatsApp made a tiny tweak in its latest update, you could almost predict there was backlash inbound. What's the change you might ask? The capitalisation of the words 'Online' and 'Typing'.

It was only last year that WhatsApp received a stylish UI makeover which proved popular among most users – an update that was arguably much more than just a simple grammatical fix. The heated response to WhatsApp's latest tiny tweak certainly seems a little strong (to say the least). Who knew capitalisation could be such a hot topic?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles