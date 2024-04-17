WhatsApp’s latest update proves the internet hates change

As we all know by now, the internet is a very opinionated place, so when WhatsApp made a tiny tweak in its latest update, you could almost predict there was backlash inbound. What's the change you might ask? The capitalisation of the words 'Online' and 'Typing'.

It was only last year that WhatsApp received a stylish UI makeover which proved popular among most users – an update that was arguably much more than just a simple grammatical fix. The heated response to WhatsApp's latest tiny tweak certainly seems a little strong (to say the least). Who knew capitalisation could be such a hot topic?

Years later, WhatsApp realized that the "t" in "typing" should be capitalized and they released a new update. pic.twitter.com/EibswlocgsApril 15, 2024 See more

Before the update, WhatsApp's 'typing' and 'online' statuses were always lowercase, a technically incorrect but minor detail that users unwittingly got used to. Once people realised, they couldn't unsee it, causing an outpouring of responses – from mild disturbance to visceral repulsion.

Many disgruntled WhatsApp users flooded to X to share their opinions, with one impassioned user stating "Whoever decided to capitalize “Online” and “Typing…” indicators in WhatsApp needs some jail time". Another user even felt a little existential about the update, writing "For some reason it is making me feel like too much is changing too fast in this world."

Can I just say…The person/people responsible for changing “online” to “Online” and “typing” to “Typing” on WhatsApp are unhinged lunatics who must be stopped before they unleash more carnage on society.April 14, 2024 See more

Anyone else feel icky about WhatsApp showing camel case “Online” or “Typing” status? No? Just me?April 15, 2024 See more

whoever decided to capitalize “Online” and “Typing…” indicators in whatsapp needs some jail timeApril 13, 2024 See more

