The Creative Bloq app just got even better

Did you know Creative Bloq has its very own app? And curating the content you want to read within the app is now easier than ever with the brand new Explore section. Here, you can choose exactly the topics that you want to read about, drilling down into specifics in the Advanced section.

If you like graphic design, for example but don't want to hear about poster design, that's no problem, simply check the topics you are interested in and you'll get your very own curated feed packed full of your favourite content.

(Image credit: Future)

Elsewhere in the app, you can save your favourite articles as well as share them with a friend of colleague. And with its super-streamlined design, the app is a brilliant reading experience.

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You can read Creative Bloq on the go on your phone and tablet, wherever you are, and best of all, the app is currently completely free to access.

We're working hard to add new features to the app. Let us know what you'd like to see and how you're getting on so far by filling out this form.