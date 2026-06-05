The Creative Bloq app just got even better
New Explore section enables you to follow your favourite topics.
Did you know Creative Bloq has its very own app? And curating the content you want to read within the app is now easier than ever with the brand new Explore section. Here, you can choose exactly the topics that you want to read about, drilling down into specifics in the Advanced section.
If you like graphic design, for example but don't want to hear about poster design, that's no problem, simply check the topics you are interested in and you'll get your very own curated feed packed full of your favourite content.
Elsewhere in the app, you can save your favourite articles as well as share them with a friend of colleague. And with its super-streamlined design, the app is a brilliant reading experience.
You can read Creative Bloq on the go on your phone and tablet, wherever you are, and best of all, the app is currently completely free to access.
We're working hard to add new features to the app. Let us know what you'd like to see and how you're getting on so far by filling out this form.
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Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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