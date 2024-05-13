Whatsapp's UI redesign looks clean and fresh

By
published

And the Android version looks much more iOS.

WhatsApp has a new look for its UI design with a refreshed colour palette, updated icons and illustrations and playful new animations and chat wallpapers. It's super clean and makes better use of the brand's green colour.

Notification badges and buttons have been given a splash of green, but it's used sparingly over a base of neutral tones. Meanwhile, icons and illustrations are more rounded.

Image 1 of 3
Whatsapp UI design
Details of the new Whatsapp UI design(Image credit: Meta)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles