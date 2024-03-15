Instagram's dynamic new motion design won't be enough to entice Gen Z

Instagram or TikTok – it's a debate that's rocking the social media universe and widening the Millennial Gen Z chasm. Attempting to remedy this cultural divide, Instagram has unveiled a new "motion system" that will be rolling out across the platform in hopes of creating a more natural, human feel to the app.

For a time, Instagram was certainly one of the best social media platforms for artists and designers, but as trends have changed it seems that younger generations are searching for more candid video content. While the refreshed motion system certainly gives Instagram a more bespoke appeal, I hold my reservations as to whether it's enough of a change to pique the interest of younger users.

(Image credit: Studio Dumbar/Dept)

Created by Studio Dumbar/Dept alongside Instagram's in-house design team, the extended brand identity aims to create a "flexible, balanced motion system, effective across both marketing and product," according to a Studio Dumbar/Dept press release. The motion techniques aim to enhance the visual storytelling of Instagram's users and create a more dynamic approach to the brand's marketing.

The movements mimic organic camera movements, embracing humanmade imperfections like video shakiness. Other moving assets emulate swiping and scrolling – a self-referential gesture to Instagram's user interface. Studio Dumbar/Dept's approach to motion was guided by physics, giving the system an interactive effect that feels natural and playful.

(Image credit: Studio Dumbar/Dept)

While I enjoy the new motion system, it feels like an attempt from Instagram to migrate towards a more contemporary vibe in line with TikTok. With the potential for TikTok to be banned in the US and rumours of a rival app in the works, it seems that the content creation titans are chasing each other's tails, However, I don't feel that Instagram's motion system refresh is enough of a change.

While it may emulate TikTok's candid feel, Instagram has already developed its identity as a polished content-sharing app – an identity that can't easily be dropped. While we've seen attempts to bridge this Gen Z gap (remember Meta's dystopian celebrity AI chatbots?) Instagram is currently lacking the diversity and casual atmosphere that TikTok facilitates. As Gen Z, we don't want tools, filters and AI friends – we want authenticity on demand in short, dopamine-dosed videos.