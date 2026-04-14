Read Creative Bloq ad-free with our brand new app

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We're delighted to announce our new app! Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.
You can browse all the latest content right from your phone and tablet. And the experience is currently completely free, as well as ad-free.
It's easy to explore Creative Bloq's latest articles with simple to navigate categories and search and once you find an article you like, you can save it to your Saved articles, so you can easily find it again. You can also share it with a friend or colleague.Article continues below
The first version of our app is now live and we'd love your feedback. Coming very soon will be an upgraded Discover tab so you can explore the entire CB back catalogue but we also want to know what else you'd like to see.
We've created a simple Google form for you to let us know which features you love, what you'd like to see more of, plus report any initial niggles.
We can't wait to hear what you think!
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Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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