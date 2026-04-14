Read Creative Bloq ad-free with our brand new app

We're delighted to announce our new app! Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

You can browse all the latest content right from your phone and tablet. And the experience is currently completely free, as well as ad-free.

It's easy to explore Creative Bloq's latest articles with simple to navigate categories and search and once you find an article you like, you can save it to your Saved articles, so you can easily find it again. You can also share it with a friend or colleague.

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(Image credit: Future)

The first version of our app is now live and we'd love your feedback. Coming very soon will be an upgraded Discover tab so you can explore the entire CB back catalogue but we also want to know what else you'd like to see.

We've created a simple Google form for you to let us know which features you love, what you'd like to see more of, plus report any initial niggles.

We can't wait to hear what you think!