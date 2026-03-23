How to make VFX actually funny – 6 slapstick lessons from The Naked Gun

Advice
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VFX supervisor Javier Menéndez reveals how to use CG for comedy.

The Naked Gun logo; a man swings on an owl in front of a logo
(Image credit: PFX / Paramount Pictures)

VFX artists work in a paradox. On most film and television productions, their contributions are expected to be both impressive and invisible. Complete photorealism is the goal for many visual effects studios: If audiences can’t tell the difference between real and CG, the effects team is considered successful.

For example, we regularly show how to create a photorealistic 3D scene for film and game development, using the best 3D modelling software, but rarely share how to make the CG shots a part of the film's many gags and in-jokes.

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01. Treat being funny as part of the creative workflow

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The Naked Gun VFX; a rendered crowd scene
(Image credit: PFX / Paramount Pictures)

The first piece of advice Menéndez offers to anyone delivering slapstick comedy is to treat being funny as a key part of the VFX workflow. That means taking the initiative to find the most hilarious approach to each scene, even if it involves some experimentation.

“PFX did a lot of crowd work for The Naked Gun, including many different crowd-based fighting scenes,” he explains. “We decided to do mocap sessions to help us animate these scenes, and used our phones to record ourselves acting out the funniest, most bizarre fights we could. It was quite fun, and also ultimately useful, as the client liked many of them, which meant they made it to the final animation.”

02. Be open to changing techniques

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The Naked Gun VFX tips
(Image credit: PFX / Paramount Pictures)