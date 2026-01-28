A new VFX breakdown for Predator: Badlands peels back the curtain on some of the film’s trickiest digital sequences, putting The Yard’s creature work front and centre, and showing why this movie is in the running for Best Visual Effects at the 98th Academy Awards.

For the studio, Predator: Badlands was a step up in scale and ambition. Creature work wasn't just part of the project; it was the core of their contribution. On top of more than 100 VFX shots, The Yard was in early, helping define elements of the film's worlds and visual style long before cameras started rolling.

The breakdown kicks off on Yautja Prime, a CG-heavy introduction that builds the Predator homeworld with layered environments, atmospheric depth, and carefully tuned lighting. It’s an impressive sequence that manages its pacing with subtle cues to set the mood rather than relying solely on spectacle.

Mastering light and atmosphere

A highlight comes in a combat sequence between Dek and Kwei, staged inside a crystal cave. The scene is shaped by light, atmosphere, and movement as much as geometry, with volumetric effects and camera work keeping the action clear while still feeling dangerous.

The Yard’s work on Thia’s self-repair sequence is another standout. Here, the damaged synthetic reconnects her lower body using a surgical device designed and animated in-house. It’s technically intricate, but it’s the performance beats – how Thia reacts, how timing lines up – that lend the moment weight, revealing good VFX is, at its core, great animation.

