Unreal Engine may be transforming how films are made, but Gore Verbinski isn’t convinced they’re improving what ends up on screen. While promoting his new movie Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, the director has sharply criticised the growing reliance on Unreal Engine for movie visual effects, calling it “the greatest slip backwards” for cinematic CGI and one reason VFX don’t look as good as they used to.

We’ve seen how Unreal Engine 5 is reshaping modern pipelines, merging old and new film techniques on Amazon’s Fallout and in indie films like The Voice in the Hollow, where entire short films are built inside the engine. For many studios, UE5 represents speed, flexibility, and a new level of creative freedom. Verbinski’s argument cuts directly against that optimism, but it's not the first time I’ve heard filmmakers say the tech should be used sparingly.

Good luck, use UE5?

Speaking to But Why Tho?, the issue isn’t with technology advancing or even with Unreal Engine itself. Instead, it’s with how a tool designed for real-time interactivity is increasingly positioned as a replacement for traditional offline VFX pipelines, and what that trade-off costs in realism and craft.

“What people are celebrating is speed,” Verbinski says, “but speed is not the same thing as quality.” He argues that real-time rendering encourages compromise by default, rewarding immediacy over refinement. In his view, cinema has always depended on processes that are slow, iterative, and often computationally expensive, because that’s where visual truth lives. This is from the director behind the three Pirates of the Caribbean films, renowned for their VFX work, and they sit comfortably among the best VFX movies of all time.

Lighting is a particular sticking point for Verbinski and is blunt about Unreal Engine’s limitations. “If you don’t have proper light transport, you don’t have cinema,” he says, pointing to subtleties like subsurface scattering, the way light passes through skin and organic materials before reflecting back to the viewer.

“When light doesn’t behave correctly, your eye knows,” he adds. “You might not be able to articulate it, but you feel it.” The danger, he suggests, is imagery that looks sharp and impressive at a glance, but fails to hold up emotionally, particularly in close-ups of faces or creatures.

There’s also an aesthetic critique running through his comments. Verbinski argues that Unreal Engine brings with it a recognisable visual language shaped by decades of game development. “You can spot it immediately,” he says. “It’s that video game lighting. It’s clean, it’s fast, and it’s dead.”

That look, he believes, is fundamentally at odds with the messiness and imperfection that cinematic realism depends on. Traditional film VFX tools were built to chase physical accuracy at almost any cost. Real-time engines, by necessity, are built around approximation, a strength in games, but a limitation when the goal is believability.

It's not all bad

Verbinski is careful not to dismiss Unreal Engine outright, acknowledging its value for previs, virtual scouting, and stylised projects where realism isn’t the aim. “If you’re doing animation, or something deliberately heightened, that’s a different conversation,” he says.

That concern echoes a broader industry tension. I’ve covered films like Babiru, where Unreal Engine 5 was used to push animation in new directions, embracing the engine’s strengths rather than fighting its limitations. Verbinski’s warning is that applying the same mindset to live-action VFX risks lowering expectations rather than expanding them.

“What worries me,” he says, “is that we’re redefining the finish line.” When tools dictate aesthetics, art style, and direction, the industry risks mistaking convenience for progress. I’ve seen enough productions to know that Unreal Engine can bring down costs and let small teams do more, but does that still mean the next Spielberg will be making movies in Unreal Engine? Answering that question could, at least, be entertaining in the coming years.