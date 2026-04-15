I've flirted with mechanical keyboards for a while now. And though I've enjoyed the journey, I never landed on one that was exactly right for me.

But I'm getting pretty good vibes from the WhiteFox Eclipse. It looks perfect. There's no extra trim, no out of place dials, and all the keys seem perfectly designed and unified. And you can get this beautifully constructed keyboard down from $315 to $185 over at Apos (or $185 over at Amazon).

I'm hopefully going to get it in to review it further, but from looks and online reviews alone, this is a potential model for our list of the best keyboards for designers.

Save 41% WhiteFox Eclipse: was $315 now $185 at Amazon I've really enjoyed trying different mechanical keyboards over the last few years, but there's always something aesthetically off with them. The WhiteFox Eclipse basically looks perfect to me, and I think it'll be a great addition to any desktop.

Picture perfect

The Apos WhiteFox Eclipse is a 68% keyboard featuring a premium CNC-milled aluminium high-profile case and an innovative screwless magnetic assembly. Or at least, one of its versions comes like that. There's a low profile version that comes in a plastic shell, and as you can imagine, that costs significantly less – $99 to be exact! Either way, it sports pre-lubed Gateron Yellow switches, gasket mounting, and a hefty 5-pound build that delivers exceptional acoustics and stability.

Having both dual-mode connectivity, and a whopping 4,000mAh battery, means long-lasting wireless use. How long? Well, there are no official claims from Apos, but doing some research of similar batteries, I'm thinking with RGB Lighting on, you can expect approximately 20 to 30 hours of continuous use. And without? More like 150/200!

However, you are paying for that exceptional battery life, and beautiful looks. $185 is no joke... but further research leads me to believe that it could have a life span of around 7 years. $26 a year seems like a good investment to me.

Who is Apos?

If you don't know about Apos, you should! I recently reviewed the Apos Gremiln and Merlin Amp and DAC, and suffice it to say, it's a company that speciaclises in special products.

A California-based retailer specialising in premium audiophile gear and enthusiast accessories, Apos is cool because they bridge the gap between designers and fans through their Apos X range, creating community-driven products. With customer-first perks like a 45-day return policy and a transferable warranty, they also prioritise the hobbyist experience over corporate polish.

This is not an advert, by the way. I just really like what they're doing, the products that they sell, and I think you should definitely check them out.