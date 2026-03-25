The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has kicked off in the US today (yes, it's Prime Day again), but the good news for artsy folk is that I'm seeing tons of deals on craft machines and supplies to help you get your craft on this Spring.

Just in time for Easter, you can save up to 56% (and a few hundred dollars) on some of the best vinyl cutting machines for home crafting, plus some of the best Cricut alternatives to get crafting for a lot less.

I've rounded up all of the best Spring Deal Days deals below, but don't forget to check out our guide to the best Cricut machines, tried and tested by yours truly, as well as the best laser cutters and engravers for more recommendations.