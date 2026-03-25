Get spring crafting for less with up to 58% off supplies at Amazon

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Save big on heat presses, sewing machines, and craft accessories.

Spring crafting collection
(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini AI)

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has kicked off in the US today (yes, it's Prime Day again), but the good news for artsy folk is that I'm seeing tons of deals on craft machines and supplies to help you get your craft on this Spring.

Just in time for Easter, you can save up to 56% (and a few hundred dollars) on some of the best vinyl cutting machines for home crafting, plus some of the best Cricut alternatives to get crafting for a lot less.