3 things you need to level up your craft stall

As someone who regularly attends local markets and fairs, I know how difficult it can be to make your craft stall stand out among the crowd.

With the Amazon Spring Sale well underway, I've found a few deals on products that I think could help level up your small business and make selling a breeze.

Save 15% ($44.86) Square Terminal - Credit Card POS Machine : was $299 now $254.14 at Amazon If you need a way to take card payments without having to use an unreliable app on your phone, then this physical card reader from Square is a great choice to make your business seem more professional. It can print receipts, take card payments, including from contactless devices, and it can be used cordlessly too, thanks to the built-in battery, designed to last all day.