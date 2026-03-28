3 things you need to level up your craft stall
Selling at a market or fete? These Amazon Spring deals are must-buys.
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As someone who regularly attends local markets and fairs, I know how difficult it can be to make your craft stall stand out among the crowd.
With the Amazon Spring Sale well underway, I've found a few deals on products that I think could help level up your small business and make selling a breeze.
If you need a way to take card payments without having to use an unreliable app on your phone, then this physical card reader from Square is a great choice to make your business seem more professional.
It can print receipts, take card payments, including from contactless devices, and it can be used cordlessly too, thanks to the built-in battery, designed to last all day.
Go too much stock for your table? Expand and add some height to your pitch space with these grid panel displays. It comes with accessories like wire baskets to help you store stock, and you can display your items in numerous different ways creatively.