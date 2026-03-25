With spring officially upon us, it's the perfect time to treat yourself to some colourful flourishes to brighten your space. Whether you're after small pops of colour or statement kitchen appliances, thankfully, Amazon's Spring Deal Days have some great offerings to bring a splash of spring to your home.

Whether you're an interior design trends purist or like to bend the rules, adding statement colour to your home can bring a newfound life to your space. From breezy butter yellows to fresh greens, we've collected some of Amazon's most colourful spring homeware deals to celebrate the change of the season.