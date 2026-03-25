Step into spring with up to 50% off colourful kitchen essentials from Stanley to KitchenAid
Give your kitchen a sunny makeover with these amazing deals.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
With spring officially upon us, it's the perfect time to treat yourself to some colourful flourishes to brighten your space. Whether you're after small pops of colour or statement kitchen appliances, thankfully, Amazon's Spring Deal Days have some great offerings to bring a splash of spring to your home.
Whether you're an interior design trends purist or like to bend the rules, adding statement colour to your home can bring a newfound life to your space. From breezy butter yellows to fresh greens, we've collected some of Amazon's most colourful spring homeware deals to celebrate the change of the season.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.