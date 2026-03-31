Turn every tea break into a ritual with these beautiful matcha kits
Everything you need for a ceremonial grade brew.
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I'll admit I'm a sucker for trends, so when matcha drinks started gaining popularity, I was straight on it, but spending a fortune on the coffee shop variety was quickly burning a hole in my pocket. In search of an alternative to Blank Street, I started DIYing my own matcha at home and quickly realised how easy and therapeutic it is to make yourself, especially if you've got a cute matcha set to hand.
On the final day of Amazon's Spring Sale, I've collected some of the best beginner matcha set deals for every interior design aesthetic. From all-in-one kits to ceremonial-grade powder, this is everything you need to start your at-home matcha barista journey.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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