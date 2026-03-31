Turn every tea break into a ritual with these beautiful matcha kits

Deals
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Everything you need for a ceremonial grade brew.

Amazon matcha sets
(Image credit: Future)

I'll admit I'm a sucker for trends, so when matcha drinks started gaining popularity, I was straight on it, but spending a fortune on the coffee shop variety was quickly burning a hole in my pocket. In search of an alternative to Blank Street, I started DIYing my own matcha at home and quickly realised how easy and therapeutic it is to make yourself, especially if you've got a cute matcha set to hand.

On the final day of Amazon's Spring Sale, I've collected some of the best beginner matcha set deals for every interior design aesthetic. From all-in-one kits to ceremonial-grade powder, this is everything you need to start your at-home matcha barista journey.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

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