This year I decided to take the plunge and make my own PC. For years, I’ve been editing video on laptops with all the frustration that can involve. Even when using proxies or optimised media instead of trying to edit 4K log footage directly, Davinci Resolve can still be painfully temperamental on a laptop. And rather than upgrading yet again, I’ve decided a homemade PC is the most futureproof way to go.

After asking many video editors, I’ve decided on Nvidia over AMD. I was hoping to find good deals on an RTX 4000 series GPU now that the 5000s are out, but stock is already almost non-existent. The good news is that there are decent Memorial Day GPU deals on some of the best of Nvidia's last generation of graphics cards at Amazon, including $120 off the GeForce RTX 5070 and $641 off the mighty RTX 5090.

The latter is clearly way more than I need for video editing, but if you're a hardcore gamer with deep pockets, now could be the moment to grab it. I think I'm going to settle for the more modest 5070, which should more than do the job for what I need.

The best Memorial Day graphics card deals

Best value Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070: was $819.99 now $699.99 at Amazon Save $120: This is the Memorial Day graphics card deal I think I'm going to for to put in my self-build PC for video editing as it's recommended as the best value for most people. With 12GB VRAM, the GPU might not be up to 1440p gaming, but should be nippy enough for video editing workflows.

For pro gamers MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090: was $4,058.99 now $3,417.99 at Amazon Save $641: If you've got money to spend and want the absolute best graphics card on the market for gaming and creating right now, Nvidia's latest flagship also has a decent Memorial Day saving inthis MSI package. With 32GB RAM, a GPU clock speed of 2497 MHz packed with upgraded fans, this is the deal for those who want to enjoy the latest ray-tracing-enhanced graphics in PC gaming.

Mid-range option MSI Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080: was $1,799 now $1,674.99 at Amazon Save $124.01: For gamers that don't have the budget for the 5090, the obvious compromise is the 5080 with 16GB. Like the 5090 presentation above, this comes with solid MSI build and the latest Nvidia tech.

