Today is the beginning of the Amazon Spring Sale, and if you're looking for a MacBook deal I've got two worthy contenders for you – one that brings the MacBook Air M3 down to a record-low at Amazon itself – it's got 23% off and is $999. The other is on a 1TB Pro, and to be honest the price makes it a tempting offer over the Air (it's got $1,000 off over at B&H Photo).

We've thoroughly tested both of these models and which one you choose will depend on your workflow. For lighter to medium creative work, I'd go for the Air every time. It's zippy, portable, and has a lovely screen – you don't need to pay for the power of the Pro if you're doing photo-editing or light video editing, graphic design and digital art. But if you're working in 3D or with heavier files then the Pro is for you. This isn't the top spec model so won't work for anyone with the most intense of workflows, but will be perfect for mid-high levels of graft. Added to that the screen is glorious, and the 14-inch size is ideal for carrying around.

These are the two MacBook deals I'd recommend today, and. both have appeared on our best laptop for graphic design guide. If you need help deciding which one is for you, see our MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro comparison piece.

Best deal Apple MacBook Air: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Screen: 13-inch | Memory: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD This is the lowest price we've seen this stunning lightweight laptop on sale for. One of our favourites, it is perfect for a light to medium creative workflow - and can handle tasks like photo-editing, digital art and light video-editing. See our MacBook Air M3 review for more.

Best deal Apple MacBook Pro: at BHPhoto Screen: 14-inches | Storage: 18GB Unified RAM | 1TB SSD A brilliant offer on a powerful computer that we don't hesitate to recommend across our buying guides. This is a record-low price for a high-spec Pro-chipped Pro with loads of storage space. It's the perfect size if you are working on the move as it's got a beautiful screen but isn't too weighty. And the battery life is ace, too. See our MacBook Pro M3 review here.

