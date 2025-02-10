Christie's first AI art auction provokes fierce debate – and it's hard to pick a side

News
By
published

Artists are protesting, but have they chosen the wrong fight?

An image from Christie&#039;s AI art auction Augmented Intelligence
(Image credit: Keke / AI)

We've already seen auction houses start to flirt with AI art. Last year, the 'autonomous AI artist' Botto made $351,600 at Sotheby's. But Christie's decision to host an entire auction dedicated to AI art this month is sparking a fierce backlash.

The controversy isn't unexpected, but is it the right fight for those opposed to AI art? Many of today's most popular AI image generators were trained on copyrighted material without permission, and there's also a fear that AI will put artists out of work. But not all AI art is theft.

Image 1 of 4
An image from Christie's AI art auction Augmented Intelligence
Refik Anadol's Machine Hallucinations - ISS Dreams is an AI-driven data painting made using custom software(Image credit: Refik Anadol / AI)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.