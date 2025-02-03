US copyright report finally provides clarity on AI art – kind of

News
By
published

AI-human art can be copyrighted... sometimes.

AI art has exploded in the last few years, invading social media feeds and even auction houses. But AI image generators emerged so fast that there are lots of unanswered questions. Aside from the debate on the ethics of using AI tools, many want to know, can AI art be copyrighted?

Until now, it has appeared not, although people have launched appeals after their AI art was rejected for copyright. The US Copyright Office (USCO) has now published a report in a bid to shed some light on where it stands. It offers some clarification, but it's not going to make anyone happy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.