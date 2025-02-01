I just saw Adobe Project Concept in action, and it's the best use case for gen AI yet

The new mood boarding tool is more powerful than I expected.

Adobe Project Concept demo
(Image credit: Adobe / Vojtek Morsztyn )

Adobe faces competition from subscription-free apps and AI image generators, but it always seems to have something up its sleeve to stay on top. The creative tech giant has been adding a slew of AI-powered tools to its legacy programs, from Photoshop to Premiere Pro, but gen AI is now being put at the centre of an entirely new product, Project Concept.

First announced at Adobe MAX in October, Adobe Project Concept is a browser-based mood-boarding tool that provides a flexible infinite canvas for ideation. I was given a demonstration this week as the program enters private beta. And what I can say it that it should make it easier to get the ideas in your head onto a screen.

