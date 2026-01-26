Late last year, the release of Grand Theft Auto VI was pushed back…again.

The game is stuck in development purgatory and even if it does launch as it’s slated to in November 2026, it may not yet be the finished article.

That leaves Rockstar facing an uncomfortable question:

'How long can you keep fans waiting before anticipation curdles into fatigue, frustration and finally indifference?'

The actual launch is the 'easy' bit for brands. Getting to that point, while sustaining excitement is the bigger challenge. Hype is a powerful tool, but it needs to be cultivated in the right way. Is Rockstar now just stringing loyal gamers along?

GTA VI is no longer just a sequel. It’s become mythologised as the 'future of gaming'. That’s a daunting expectation for any product to meet.

So is the video game publisher set for a fall? And what lessons can other brands learn from the gaming giant?

Balancing hype with clarity

Fans understand that massive games take massive time. And most are patient. But only if you respect them, and if you talk to them.

What they won’t tolerate is being left in the dark or delivered something that clearly wasn’t ready.

Take Football Manager’s most recent release, which was so patchy it was nearly unplayable, followed by delayed updates and vague communication. It wasn’t the bugs alone that angered people but rather the sense that Sports Interactive, the game’s developer, wasn’t being straight with them.

Fans don’t want this. Triple AAA games (aka big budget games) especially need time for developers to get the launch right. But in the meantime, it’s essential there are clear updates that keep fans in the know.