What is 'friendslop' and why is it taking over gaming in 2026?

Music might be the industry with the most ridiculous amount of genres and subgenres, but gaming can't be far behind. It used to be simple: sports games, adventure games, space combat. Then came the Roguelikes, multiple varieties of shooter, and suddenly we have mouthfuls like Metroidvania and MMORPG.

The fragmentation has only intensified under the influence of digital algorithms. Meanwhile, a constant blending of styles has resulted in increasingly niche micro-genres (dating sim horrors?)

Now even pejorative monikers end up being embraced and adopted as formal(ish) genre descriptions. After boomer shooters and walking simulators, we now have friendslop.

What is friendslop?

It might sound like the leftover supermarket hummus that your least gastronomically adept buddy brings to a party in mismatched Tupperware, but friendslop is a fast-growing video game genre that developers need to watch.

As you probably guessed, the name was initially derogatory. Echoing the use of the term 'AI slop' (see the problems indie developers are facing as they decide how to respond to AI art accusations), it began as dismissive slang for simple, cheaply made and cheaply priced multiplayer indie games designed for groups of friends to play together.

The 2018 social deduction video game Among Us is often cited as the birth of the genre. The Covid-19 pandemic then helped boost it as people sought to connect with friends during lockdowns. But, as far as I can gather, the term 'friendslop' wasn't used until a tongue-in-cheek Twitter post about Zeekerss' Lethal Company went viral last year.

idk how else to describe it but i call this genre of game "Friendslop". its sole purpose of existence is friendfarming pic.twitter.com/0jKwvRMp9uMarch 17, 2025

Friendslop games could more politely (i.e., blandly) be defined as cooperative PvEs (Player vs. Environment) or social-first co-ops. But not all coops are friendslop.