What's a boomer shooter – and is it even the right term?

News
By published

It seems the silly gaming genre description is here to stay.

An image from Quake, an example of a Boomer Shooter
(Image credit: iD Software)

Gaming has a rich (read excessive) vocabulary of genre names and sub-genres that's enforced with varying degrees of pedantry. It's a jargon that can be baffling to outsiders, and it doesn't always make sense to gamers either.

Amid this curious lexicon, one relatively recent addition has stood out in the last few years: just what is a boomer shooter? The term's origins are murky, its meaning can vary depending on who you speak to, and if you're a boomer yourself, you might be worried if its intended as an offence.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.