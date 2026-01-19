The word “maverick” could have been invented to describe veteran Japanese developer Suda51: in the past, he has been hailed as the games industry’s answer to Quentin Tarantino. Over the years, his games may have varied in quality, but you would never mistake them for anyone else’s games. But with Romeo Is A Dead Man, his latest opus – due to be released on 11 February for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC – he has excelled himself in the distinctiveness stakes.

There’s never anything beige about Suda51’s games, but from the moment I first fired up Romeo Is A Dead Man, it didn’t so much grab my full attention as wrestle me into submission, via a technique which surely contravenes the rules of game development. Its first hour simply battered me with an assortment of markedly different art styles.

(Image credit: Grasshopper Manufacture)

Playing with art styles

Typically, a Suda51 game has a bizarre storyline that makes little sense but allows it to create a unique and memorable game universe. The first knockings of said story are introduced against a visual backdrop of rural America, rendered in a high camera angle and graphics oddly reminiscent of a model train set. To be fair, that particular art-style doesn’t make it beyond the initial intro, but it does at least set the scene for the game’s visual Tourette’s.