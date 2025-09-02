Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had to have a place in our pick of the best Unreal Engine 5 games. Sandfall Interactive's fresh take on the RPG genre delivers AAA polish with the wild creativity of an indie team. It's captivated players with its stylised visuals, nods to French art and its emotional depth.
Of course, the frenetic combat scenes also play a role, and the 3D animator Sylvan Kim, has been revealing the work behind them in a series of behind-the scenes animation demos, including a dynamic attack that didn't make it into the final game.
The Unreal Engine 5 level sequence shot in the Instagram post above shows an attack by The Curator, thew game's main antagonist who seeks to end the painting of the world to move on from his son's death.
Sylvan says this well-balanced boss animation was one of his favourites from the game due to the many dynamic, flashy actions. He used Autodesk 3ds Max, one of the best 3D modelling programs, to create the sequence.
Seoul-based Sylvan has been sharing demos of other characters too, revealing a look behind the scenes the making of the game. Check them out on his LinkedIn profile or on Instagram.
For more on Unreal Engine 5, see our Unreal Engine vs Unity comparison and our guide to the best Unreal Engine 5 courses. For an intriguing upcoming game made on the platform, check out Keeper.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.