Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 had to have a place in our pick of the best Unreal Engine 5 games. Sandfall Interactive's fresh take on the RPG genre delivers AAA polish with the wild creativity of an indie team. It's captivated players with its stylised visuals, nods to French art and its emotional depth.

Of course, the frenetic combat scenes also play a role, and the 3D animator Sylvan Kim, has been revealing the work behind them in a series of behind-the scenes animation demos, including a dynamic attack that didn't make it into the final game.

The Unreal Engine 5 level sequence shot in the Instagram post above shows an attack by The Curator, thew game's main antagonist who seeks to end the painting of the world to move on from his son's death.

Sylvan says this well-balanced boss animation was one of his favourites from the game due to the many dynamic, flashy actions. He used Autodesk 3ds Max, one of the best 3D modelling programs, to create the sequence.

Seoul-based Sylvan has been sharing demos of other characters too, revealing a look behind the scenes the making of the game. Check them out on his LinkedIn profile or on Instagram.

