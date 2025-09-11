The cult Gorillaz game site is back, and it's nostalgia overload

Someone pinch me. I think I'm dreaming that I've been sucked back in time to the year 2000. Or is the Gorillaz game site really back online?

Kong Studios disappeared almost 20 years ago, taking it a kind of charm that the internet struggles to deliver these days. Now the old Flash-powered site has been rebuilt and revamped while respecting the original's apocalyptic spooky atmosphere and stormy backdrop and the classic Gorillaz animation style.

The result is a major dose of nostalgia but with the benefits of higher resolution and modern internet speeds.

Kong Studios Returns - YouTube Watch On

First up, we find ourselves in a Doomesque first-person shooter inspired by the Clint Eastwood music video where we have to wallop or shoot rampaging zombie gorillas. Get through that (or simply skip it) and you'll find yourself in the classic Kong Studios lobby – surely one of the most quintessentially Y2K website UI concepts.

There are rooms for each band member, plus new mini games and Easter eggs to discover. The band says more rooms and features will be added, suggesting a long-term commitment to keeping the interactive fan experience running.

“Kong Studios is the home of Gorillaz and a gamified fan experience where you can explore the rooms and spaces of 2D, Murdoc, Noodle and Russel,” the Kong Studios site says. “It’s also a place to go to find out everything you want to know about Gorillaz, first.”

Image 1 of 2 The old Kong Studios lobby (Image credit: Gorilaz) The original site intro (Image credit: Gorilaz)

It's a delight to see Kong Studios return as Gorillaz approach the 25th anniversary of their debut album in 2026. It's a reminder of the how the band blended music, art and new digital technologies from the beginning. That later led to experiments like the mixed-reality Gorillaz app for the Humanz release.

It also takes me back to a time when the internet was a more mysterious place, with lots of gems like this popping up to explore. You can check out parts of the original Kong Studios sites at https://zombiehiphop.xyz/ although you'll need Shockwave for the earliest incarnation.

kong studios...guh 🤤it feels soo good to be a gorillaz fan right now.fortnite collab, album release date, and kong studios is back. i can't wait to explore the rest of the place :> pic.twitter.com/FiTLlTJnifSeptember 10, 2025

The relaunch comes after Gorillaz Fortnite Festival appearance, which marked a return to their 2D animation style. See our feature on how to draw like Gorillaz artist Jamie Hewlett if you're inspired.

