Fortnite Festival Season 10 starts today, and Epic Games has signed up the perfect headliner: Gorillaz, the 'manufactured' cartoon band formed by Blur's Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett back in 1998.
The game has seen some strange collaborations over the years, but fictional band members Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals look right at home in the animated trailer (see our pick of the best animation software).
Past Fortnite Festival collaborations have included Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Hatsune Miku, Snoop Dogg, Metallica, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, but Gorrilaz feel like the most perfect choice yet. As a virtual band, they make total sense in the sandbox-style game.
Interestingly, despite Gorillaz more recent uses of 3D animation, it seems they've gone with Plastic Beach-era 2D animation here. While it might seem that this would clash with the 3D world of Fortnite, I think the Jamie Hewlett's 2D comic art style works really well in the 3D environment in the trailer.
Gorillaz, who released their last album Cracker Island two years ago in 2023, have been involved in some innovative projects in the past, from the creation of a detailed backstory for the characters to the pioneering combination of virtual and holographic performances and animated visuals with live musicians in their shows.
Fortnite players will be able to unlock the four Gorillaz members’ outfits, Jam Tracks and accessories via the Season 10 Music Pass, priced at 1,400 V-Bucks (about $11). Gorillaz hits including Clint Eastwood and DARE will be available in the Shop. DARE comes with a choreographed emote that plays part of the song, while On Melancholy Hill serves as a premium reward.
Beyond Gorillaz, Season 10 introduces several game improvements including “Good” notes to show in the user interface when a user is “just short of ‘Perfect', and enhanced guitar controller calibration. A new Main Stage features skyscrapers, a street train and graffiti to match the Gorillaz art style.
Want to draw the Gorillaz? See our insider tutorial on how to draw in the style of Gorillaz artist Jamie Hewlett.
