When a name like Acclaim returns, you can’t help but expect fireworks. For gamers of a certain age (me included), Acclaim is more than a publisher; it’s a time capsule of the '90s and early noughties. This was the label that gave us NBA Jam, Burnout, Re-Volt, Turok, and Shadow Man. It’s the kind of back catalogue that makes you imagine instant remasters, slick reboots, maybe even a comeback tour for a series or two.

But here’s the reality: Acclaim doesn’t own those games anymore. The rights are scattered across different companies, tied up in contracts and old licensing deals. The publisher that once dominated my childhood arcade and console sessions now finds itself unable to tap the very titles that built its legacy.

And while I can always scratch the retro itch by dusting off the best retro game consoles, dropping in on Atari's comprehensive Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (originally published by Acclaim), or checking out why I’m already preordering the Atari Gamestation Go, Acclaim’s new direction is something else entirely.

Instead of resurrected classics, the new Acclaim is backing indie games. And my first reaction? Disappointment. I wanted to relive those glory days. But the more I look at what they’ve announced, the more I think there’s a good idea here. In fact, it feels like a statement in support of new creative talent, developers Acclaim is now banking on. Three titles in particular stand out for me, each one echoing the spirit of Acclaim’s past without copying it outright.

The Acclaim games I'm eager to play

Basketball Classic

If you grew up yelling “He’s on fire!” at the TV, this one’s for you. It’s pixel art, unapologetically retro, and packs a ludicrous roster of 1,000 players, not just modern stars, but legends from the past too. It might not have the NBA license, but it has that scrappy, over-the-top vibe that made NBA Jam so addictive.

Katanaut

A moody metroidvania with blades, shadows, and a thick, oppressive art style. On paper, it’s nothing like Acclaim’s old catalog, but if you squint, you can see the ghosts of Turok and Shadow Man. It’s dark, ambitious, and a little rough around the edges in the best way possible, the kind of game Acclaim used to take a punt on.

Hyper Yuki Snowboard Syndicate

Here’s the one I can’t stop thinking about. Imagine SSX Tricky welded to Burnout, then drenched in neon graffiti straight out of Jet Set Radio. It’s hyperactive, colourful, chaotic, and feels like it fell straight out of an arcade cabinet in 1999. If Acclaim is going to stake its future on a breakout hit, this might be the one.

So no, we’re not getting a new Burnout or NBA Jam. Those games are lost in licensing purgatory. But Acclaim doesn’t have to be a museum piece. If it can channel the attitude that made its '90s catalogue pop – speed, style, and a touch of chaos – then maybe the name still has some weight.

For me, the real test will be whether these games can carry the brand forward, not just lean on the past. This Acclaim won’t ever be the Acclaim I grew up with, but maybe it can be something new that still feels like it belongs, in the same way Atari's brand relaunch has managed (read my interview with Atari art director Tim Lapetino.)