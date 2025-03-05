Acclaim Entertainment's revival is peak 90s nostalgia – but it needs the games to back it up

Retro branding won't be enough alone.

If you were gamer in the 1980s or 90s, Acclaim Entertainment will be a familiar brand name. The publisher had a spree of hits thanks to big sports and entertainment partnerships with the WWF, NBA, NFL and Marvel alongside ports of Midway arcade games like Mortal Kombat.

The company declared bankruptcy in 2004 but now it's back. With the same name and a now very retro-looking logo design (still with the 'Cs' that look like 'K's), the brand is being relaunched as an indie publisher. And it even has a former pro wrestler on its advisory board (see our pick of the best retro consoles if you're feeling the nostalgia).

