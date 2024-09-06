Stunning viral animation breaks the fourth wall (and Blender's UI)

News
By
published

I can't stop watching this.

An anime girl destroys Blender UI in a screenshot from a Blender animation
(Image credit: Kensyouen_Y via X)

Blender is one of our favourite pieces of software for 3D animation (see our Blender 4.1 review), but it's surprisingly delightful to see a Blender creation break the fourth wall and trash the software's UI.

That's what happens in a viral animation from Japanese 3D modelling artist Kensyouen_Y. The piece starts with an artist working on an anime girl, only for the character to take on a life of her own. She leans out over the UI and starts playing with the settings herself, changing her clothes and then whipping through changes in hair colour by treating colour wheels like a set of turntables, eventually causing Blender to crash.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles