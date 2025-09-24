“It took over 37 years to discover my own art style”: artist Tamara Nederkoorn on forging her own path

Tamara Nederkoorn is a self-taught artist whose work explores warriors, mystical beings and ethereal figures, which she usually depicts using alcohol markers. As part of our First Impressions series, we caught up with her to learn how she forged her own path in art.

In Tamara's Mojito Breeze (right) lime colours, fresh ingredients and Ohuhu-logo leaves symbolise summer’s refreshing vibe (Image credit: Tamara Nederkoorn)

Where did your journey start?

I’ve drawn my whole life, starting at age three. I think the passion for art has been passed down through the generations, as my father and grandpa also drew. They were great at landscapes, while I’ve always had more of an interest in portraits, so I had to shape my own creative journey.

What’s your main source of artistic inspiration?

I find inspiration in almost everything. It’s fascinating how you can find little sparks of creativity in the world around you. Nature especially is a significant source of inspiration, like springtime with its abundant growth and renewal, plus all the feathers, branches and colours, especially the pastel tones that nature offers.

The emotions I’m feeling also often have an influence on my artwork. Then of course there are holidays, each with their own seasonal elements.

What plays in the background while you work?

I find myself mostly listening to ‘trailer’ music, or epic music like Two Steps From Hell and Thomas Bergersen. It gives such great energy.

Is making a living as an artist all you thought it would be?

I knew it was hard to make a living as an artist. My parents didn’t want me to go to art school; they knew how difficult it could be to make a living from art, so I followed the traditional path. But it’s hard not to do what you love. I kept drawing and, especially over the past seven years, I’ve dedicated nearly all my time to creating art, and developing my skills and style.

It’s only in the last few months I’ve started to earn a little money from my art, though it’s far from making a full living. My husband works a full-time job to support us, which allows me to focus on my art without worrying about financial instability. I’m extremely grateful for that. I hope, one day, I’ll be able to earn enough through my art to make it my full-time career.

Valora's Arrow (left) was inspired by a Draw This In Your Style challenge and helped Tamara break through an art block. Raven (right) was made for the Purple ImagineFX Art Challenge. I immediately associated the colour with a raven, so I blended feathers into her hair and dress, Tamara says (Image credit: Tamara Nederkoorn)

If you were starting now, what advice would you most appreciate?

How to find your own style. It takes time, and for me it took over 37 years to truly discover what feels right. At about 12 years old, I first felt the pressure to conform to expectations and began pushing to find a style others would like.

Since then, I’ve constantly been searching and experimenting, and with the rise of the internet things became even more complicated. The more I tried to fit into a mould, the further I drifted from my true self. It was only after stepping into my comfort zone that I finally found my personal style.

How has the art industry changed for the better since you started?

In the past, my reach was limited to people who knew me or saw me at fairs. Thanks to social media, I have the opportunity to connect with people all over the world. While this is exciting, it has its challenges: the constant changes in algorithms, and there being so many talented artists. It can feel overwhelming and hard to get noticed.

What’s your next step in art or life?

I hope to stay close to myself as an artist. I’m looking forward exploring new media, like watercolour, and thinking about creating acrylics on larger canvases again. I look forward to where my art will take me next.

You can see more of Tamara's work on her Instagram account.