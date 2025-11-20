Burger King’s new ad made me feel viscerally unwell

Burger King has developed a reputation for creating some of the best fast food ads across the decades, but its latest campaign might be a step too far (for me at least). Letting its iconic Whopper do the talking, the short ASMR ad has sparked a visceral reaction within me for all the wrong reasons.

While Burger King is often praised for its creativity and wit, this stripped-back, uncomfortably intimate ad is evidently not to my tastes. The fast food titan is no stranger to controversial campaigns, but this whispery torment has made me never want to encounter a Whopper ever again.

If you're not familiar with ASMR 'mukbang' videos, I'll break it down for you – a person sits in front of a camera and eats, with all those squelchy munching sounds dialled up to the max. BK's latest ad is no different, featuring a man crinkling and slurping his way through a classic Whopper meal, and to say it's my personal sensory hell would be an understatement.

Be it the high-def sound of him swiping spilt burger sauce off the table (and proceeding to lick it up) or the uncomfortable whispered commentary, I can safely say I'm not a fan of ASMR advertising. Since gaining traction back in the early 2010s, the trend has remained divisive, but some folks go crazy for ASMR content, claiming it gives them satisfying 'tingles'.

I suppose I have to give kudos to Burger King for not reverting to its typical McDonald's brand beef advertising trope. For more ad inspiration, check out Burger King's controversial baby ads.