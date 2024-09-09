iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10 and everything Apple announced at today's Apple Event

Refresh

(Image credit: Apple) And here's the final grid of the night.

The new iPhone 16 Pro is getting 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.

(Image credit: Apple) Here's the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple says it has a "beautiful new design". Not seeing much new here, to be honest.

(Image credit: Apple) Here are all of the camera upgrades coming to iPhone 16.

(Image credit: Apple) With Visual Intelligence, iPhone 16 users can press the camera control button to scan surroundings for information.

(Image credit: Apple) The iPhone 16 features a new camera button, capable of opening the camera and changing various controls.

(Image credit: Apple) Here's our first look at iPhone 16.

(Image credit: Apple) Lots of hearing health related features for AirPods Pro, including a clinical-grade hearing aid.

(Image credit: Apple) Finally, AirPods Max gets USB-C charging.

(Image credit: Apple) Here's our first look at AirPods 4.

(Image credit: Apple) Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now available in a new Satin Black finish.

(Image credit: Apple) Here you go, grid fans.

(Image credit: Apple) So there's a 'brand new' Jet Black finish, which looks rather like the iPhone 7's Jet Black. Wonder if this one will be as scratch-prone as that famously was.

(Image credit: Apple) Here's the "beautiful new Apple Watch design". Looks a lot like the old Apple Watch design to me.

"We're thrilled to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence"

And as usual, we're kicking things off with an 'Apple saves lives' montage, mostly focussed on the Apple Watch. This has become something of a tradition over the last few years.

And we're off!

Couple of last-minute leaks, anyone? Last-minute Apple Event details 🚨- iPhone 16 Pro will feature "noticeable" slimmer bezels and battery life improvements. The starting price will likely remain at $999- Apple Watch Series 10 will feature larger displays, thinner bezels and sleep apnea detection- No Apple… pic.twitter.com/Xn2jP1BCYPSeptember 9, 2024

20 minutes to go!

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro) Here's something we probably won't see today: the (in)famous folding iPhone. Rumoured for years, it's yet to materialise. But apparently Apple is still working on it...

(Image credit: tenor.com) One hour to go...

A fan-made render of an iPhone with a larger screen (Image credit: Ben Geskin) One of the more persistent rumours about the iPhone 16 suggests we're in for bigger screen sizes this time around. Various leakers have suggested the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6-3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will reach 6.9 inches. These are in contrast to the current respective Pro and Pro Max sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

iPhone 16 will be rechargable pic.twitter.com/PiYz3J6FxeSeptember 7, 2024 As ever, speculation is reaching fever pitch on Twitter (sorry, X).

(Image credit: Future/Apple) We've also heard rumours that Apple could be planning to release an Apple Watch aimed at kids, complete with plastic housing. Many parents are opting for smartwatches over smartphones for their children. Offering a much more limited and pared-back experience, a watch can help them keep in contact without the associated risks of the smartphone, from adult content to the devices' addictive nature.

10 Years Ago...#IYKYK #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/smc4B1ecreSeptember 9, 2024 Today marks 10 years since Apple 'gifted' billions of iTunes users a free copy of U2's new album, Songs of Innocence. Which went down, er, not very well. Shortly after the iPhone 6 launch, said album began appearing in users' libraries, regardless of whether they wanted it or not. And it was notoriously difficult to delete, somewhat hilariously forcing Apple to release an official support document entirely dedicated removing U2's album from your library. Recounting the debacle in his memoir, Bono said, "I take full responsibility. Not Guy O, not Edge, not Adam, not Larry, not Tim Cook, not Eddy Cue. I’d thought if we could just put our music within reach of people, they might choose to reach out toward it. Not quite. As one social media wisecracker put it, ‘Woke up this morning to find Bono in my kitchen, drinking my coffee, wearing my dressing gown, reading my paper.’ Or, less kind, ‘The free U2 album is overpriced.’ Mea culpa."

(Image credit: Apple) It's possible – but not entirely likely – that we could see a refreshed version of the iPhone SE at tonight's event. The 3rd generation model is looking pretty long in the tooth, sporting a decade old design. Rumour has it the SE 4 could end up resembling the iPhone 14.

(Image credit: Apple) Excited about Apple Intelligence? Unfortunately, not everyone's getting access to it straight away, thanks to pesky EU law. (At least that's how Apple would probably put it).

(Image credit: Apple) But it's not just the iPhone 16 we're expecting to see. Apple also likes to unveil the latest generation of Apple Watch at the same time. Will it pull an 'iPhone X' and call the 10th gen Apple Watch the 'Apple Watch X'?

(Image credit: @MajinBuOfficial via X) Of course, the appearance of the iPhone 16 (and iPhone 16 Pro) is pretty much a given. Check out our main iPhone 16 page for every rumour and leak we've heard so far.