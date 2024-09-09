iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10 and everything Apple announced at today's Apple Event

Watch today's Apple Event right here.

And just like that, Apple's latest event is over. As expected, we got the iPhone 16 and 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and updates to the entire AirPods line-up. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the announcements were linked to the advent of Apple Intelligence, most notably the Camera Control button hitting every new iPhone model, which can immediately provide information on surroundings. Here are the main highlights, and scroll down to re-watch the event.

Key announcements:

Hello and welcome to Creative Bloq's iPhone 16 Apple event live blog! Let's kick off with possibly the most fun part – Apple Event bingo! Here's a particularly stellar effort, courtesy of Basic Apple Guy.

