iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10 and everything Apple announced at today's Apple Event
And just like that, Apple's latest event is over. As expected, we got the iPhone 16 and 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, and updates to the entire AirPods line-up. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of the announcements were linked to the advent of Apple Intelligence, most notably the Camera Control button hitting every new iPhone model, which can immediately provide information on surroundings. Here are the main highlights, and scroll down to re-watch the event.
Key announcements:
iPhone 16 Pro: With the largest display ever, the new Camera Control button, the biggest battery ever in an iPhone, and 120hz 4k video recording
iPhone 15: With the new Camera Control button, Action Button and a new Ultrawide
Apple Watch Series 10: Featuring a brand new design with the largest display yet and a new Jet Black finish, and titanium replacing stainless steel
AirPods Pro: Featuring a new clinical-grade hearing aid and hearing protection
AirPods Max: New colours and USB-C
And here's the final grid of the night.
The new iPhone 16 Pro is getting 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.
Here's the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple says it has a "beautiful new design". Not seeing much new here, to be honest.
Here are all of the camera upgrades coming to iPhone 16.
With Visual Intelligence, iPhone 16 users can press the camera control button to scan surroundings for information.
The iPhone 16 features a new camera button, capable of opening the camera and changing various controls.
Here's our first look at iPhone 16.
Lots of hearing health related features for AirPods Pro, including a clinical-grade hearing aid.
Finally, AirPods Max gets USB-C charging.
Here's our first look at AirPods 4.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now available in a new Satin Black finish.
Here you go, grid fans.
So there's a 'brand new' Jet Black finish, which looks rather like the iPhone 7's Jet Black. Wonder if this one will be as scratch-prone as that famously was.
Here's the "beautiful new Apple Watch design". Looks a lot like the old Apple Watch design to me.
"We're thrilled to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence"
And as usual, we're kicking things off with an 'Apple saves lives' montage, mostly focussed on the Apple Watch. This has become something of a tradition over the last few years.
And we're off!
Couple of last-minute leaks, anyone?
Last-minute Apple Event details 🚨- iPhone 16 Pro will feature "noticeable" slimmer bezels and battery life improvements. The starting price will likely remain at $999- Apple Watch Series 10 will feature larger displays, thinner bezels and sleep apnea detection- No Apple… pic.twitter.com/Xn2jP1BCYPSeptember 9, 2024
20 minutes to go!
Here's something we probably won't see today: the (in)famous folding iPhone. Rumoured for years, it's yet to materialise. But apparently Apple is still working on it...
One hour to go...
One of the more persistent rumours about the iPhone 16 suggests we're in for bigger screen sizes this time around. Various leakers have suggested the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6-3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max will reach 6.9 inches. These are in contrast to the current respective Pro and Pro Max sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches.
iPhone 16 will be rechargable pic.twitter.com/PiYz3J6FxeSeptember 7, 2024
As ever, speculation is reaching fever pitch on Twitter (sorry, X).
We've also heard rumours that Apple could be planning to release an Apple Watch aimed at kids, complete with plastic housing. Many parents are opting for smartwatches over smartphones for their children. Offering a much more limited and pared-back experience, a watch can help them keep in contact without the associated risks of the smartphone, from adult content to the devices' addictive nature.
10 Years Ago...#IYKYK #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/smc4B1ecreSeptember 9, 2024
Today marks 10 years since Apple 'gifted' billions of iTunes users a free copy of U2's new album, Songs of Innocence. Which went down, er, not very well. Shortly after the iPhone 6 launch, said album began appearing in users' libraries, regardless of whether they wanted it or not. And it was notoriously difficult to delete, somewhat hilariously forcing Apple to release an official support document entirely dedicated removing U2's album from your library.
Recounting the debacle in his memoir, Bono said, "I take full responsibility. Not Guy O, not Edge, not Adam, not Larry, not Tim Cook, not Eddy Cue. I’d thought if we could just put our music within reach of people, they might choose to reach out toward it. Not quite. As one social media wisecracker put it, ‘Woke up this morning to find Bono in my kitchen, drinking my coffee, wearing my dressing gown, reading my paper.’ Or, less kind, ‘The free U2 album is overpriced.’ Mea culpa."
It's possible – but not entirely likely – that we could see a refreshed version of the iPhone SE at tonight's event. The 3rd generation model is looking pretty long in the tooth, sporting a decade old design. Rumour has it the SE 4 could end up resembling the iPhone 14.
Excited about Apple Intelligence? Unfortunately, not everyone's getting access to it straight away, thanks to pesky EU law. (At least that's how Apple would probably put it).
But it's not just the iPhone 16 we're expecting to see. Apple also likes to unveil the latest generation of Apple Watch at the same time. Will it pull an 'iPhone X' and call the 10th gen Apple Watch the 'Apple Watch X'?
Of course, the appearance of the iPhone 16 (and iPhone 16 Pro) is pretty much a given. Check out our main iPhone 16 page for every rumour and leak we've heard so far.
Hello and welcome to Creative Bloq's iPhone 16 Apple event live blog! Let's kick off with possibly the most fun part – Apple Event bingo! Here's a particularly stellar effort, courtesy of Basic Apple Guy.
