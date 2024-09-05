Apple's iPhone 16 launch sounds like pure chaos

Apple Event set to offer different things for different users.

As Benjamin Franklin once said, nothing is certain in life except death, taxes and the release of a new iPhone in September. That month is finally here, and Apple has finally made it official – we'll be seeing the iPhone 16 next week as part of the company's 'It's Glowtime' event. But while the iPhone line up always takes some navigating, last-minute leaks suggest this could be the messiest launch yet – and it's all thanks to EU law.

Apple has already been forced to implement USB-C on its iPhones thanks to European guidelines, and now the EU’s Digital Market Act (DMA) could mean that the iPhone 16 sold in the US is very different to the one sold in the EU. For every rumour in one place, take a look at our iPhone 16 leaks roundup. 

Daniel John
Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.