Apple's iPhone 16 launch sounds like pure chaos

As Benjamin Franklin once said, nothing is certain in life except death, taxes and the release of a new iPhone in September. That month is finally here, and Apple has finally made it official – we'll be seeing the iPhone 16 next week as part of the company's 'It's Glowtime' event. But while the iPhone line up always takes some navigating, last-minute leaks suggest this could be the messiest launch yet – and it's all thanks to EU law.

Apple has already been forced to implement USB-C on its iPhones thanks to European guidelines, and now the EU’s Digital Market Act (DMA) could mean that the iPhone 16 sold in the US is very different to the one sold in the EU. For every rumour in one place, take a look at our iPhone 16 leaks roundup.

Apple was strong-armed into introducing USB-C on the iPhone 15 (Image credit: Future)

As recently reported by MacRumors, the EU version of the iPhone 16 will feature much greater customisability when it comes to default apps. Users will be able to uninstall and replace stock apps from Safari to Mail, with Settings featuring a brand new 'Default apps' section specifically for this purpose. What's more, third-party app stores will continue to be available in the EU, essentially breaking down the 'walled garden' of the official app store.

But while the US version of the iPhone 16 will be much more locked down, it will come with one big benefit: Apple Intelligence. Apple has confirmed that "due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act," it won't be offering several of its new AI-powered featured at launch in the EU. These include iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements and the whole of Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence won't hit the iPhone 16 at launch in the EU (Image credit: Apple)

So, in short, EU users might be getting more freedom to download and replace apps, but they're missing out on iOS 18's splashiest headline features. The US, on the other hand, is getting said features but without the customisability that the EU will enjoy. So neither region, it could be argued, is getting the ultimate experience.

Time will tell whether the Apple Intelligence features will hit the EU iPhone 16 in due course, and indeed whether the 'walled garden' will be lifted in the US, but for now, it doesn't sound like the optimal experience is coming to either region. Still, at least the hardware is sounding exciting – from incredible camera upgrades to a brand new Apple-designed battery, it sounds like this year's model will have the brawn, even if the brains are stifled in various territories.