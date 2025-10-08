I'm a big fan of Honor tech, and a proud owner of its MagicPad 2 tablet. This affordable iPad alternative has one of the most stunning IMAX-enhanced displays you'll find on a tablet, and the performance is impeccable. We usually see this tablet reduced from £499 to £399 during seasonal sales, but this Prime Day, it's an extra £170 off over at Honor(with code APD2OCT170), bringing the price to as little as £329.99 with a free premium keyboard case included.

If that's still a bit out of your budget, there's also a deal on the new Honor Pad X7 tablet, which is down to just £72 at Amazon. If you're seeking one of the best iPad alternatives, or one of the best tablets with a stylus pen, then the search is over with the MagicPad 2. However, with the Pad X7 – you get an impressive 90Hz refresh rate (the average on a tablet is 60), as well as a 7020mAh Battery, a Snapdragon 8 chipset, and Android 15 OS, all for under £100.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Honor) (Image credit: Future)

The best Honor Tablet deals you'll find today

Top Recommended Save £170 Honor MagicPad 2 tablet: was £499.99 now £329.99 at honor.com This is the only tablet I own, and the first product I ever purchased after reviewing it. The thing I love most about this tablet is not only its ridiculously affordable price tag but its stunning 12.3-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and IMAX-enhanced quality. I watched Netflix during an 8-hour flight using this tablet, and the quality is excellent.

Top budget choice Save 28% Honor Pad X7 : was £99.99 now £71.99 at Amazon The Honor Pad X7 is a super affordable Android tablet with standout features that include a 90Hz refresh rate, a 7020mAh Ultra Large Battery, 8.7-inch eye comfort display technology, and a Snapdragon 8 chipset. It also has AI functions that support Google's Circle to Search function (Introduced with the Samsung S24 series) as well as Google Gemini integration and stylus compatibility if one is purchased separately. See the Pad X7 at Honor's website for all the info.

Not the right deals for you? Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the top-spec tablets in your region using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.