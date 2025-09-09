Custom Procreate brushes (Image credit: Pauline Voß) Smooth Sketch: Perfect for smooth lines with a flowing taper for any line work. Messy Blur Fush: This brush makes use of Procreate’s blur feature. Hard Base: A more organic custom version of the standard brush. I use it for flat colours or lines with a small stroke size. Fusch Smudge: Used for satisfying, textured smudging. It can be used softly and powdery, or strong. You can purchase the brush set for this tutorial by visiting from cubebrush.

For me, light and colour are everything. They define the mood, depth,and emotional core of an artwork. Over the years, I’ve developed my own approach to creating ethereal, glowing light effects, which I’ll be breaking down in this tutorial using the iPad app Procreate.

I build my lighting up gradually, layer-by-layer, playing with various blending modes, opacity and subtle erasing to create soft, semi-realistic effects. It’s an organic process rather than a fixed method, which means there is always room to play and discover happy accidents, too.

But for this breakdown I’ll try my best to give a more structured explanation that will help get you started. The tutorial follows my core workflow: sketching and refining line work; laying down flat colours; gradually building shadows and highlights; and experimenting with layer blending and all the different effects available to achieve that glowing, dreamlike effect.

This process helps me retain control while allowing for creative discovery. Whether you’re new to digital painting or looking to refine your colour and lighting skills, this method might help you push the depth and luminosity of your work. I’ll be using my custom Procreate brush pack throughout this tutorial, which you can find all the details for at the bottom-left of this page.

This example is with Procreate, but you could use other options among the best digital art software. If you are using Procreate, make sure you also check out our bumper roundup of Procreate tutorials for more tips and advice.

01. Sketch the foundation (Image: © Pauline Voß) Before diving into colours, establish a solid base sketch. This step focuses on defining proportions, gesture and composition to create a strong foundation. Keep your lines loose and organic at first, then refine them until you’re happy with the level of detail.

Create a new layer underneath the sketch and block in a flat base of any colour for the character. This isn't about shading yet, just defining the shape that will serve as a base for all different kinds of elements, materials and the light effects later. Since the lighting will play a major role, you should also think about where the different light sources might come from at this stage.

03. Set the mood (Image: © Pauline Voß) To establish the overall mood and lighting, add a gradient layer on top of a solid background. This helps to give a sense of depth and atmosphere. You can also add a gradient transparency using layer mask on the shape layer, establishing the ethereal elements early in the process. On top of that, using a Clipping Mask, place a gradient that becomes lighter in an upper corner, which also acts as a rough orientation and direction for the overall lighting decisions going forward.

04. Organise with masks (Image: © Pauline Voß) Using clipping masks all based on the base shape layer, separate different elements of the painting – the materials, details and so on – to keep things organised. This step ensures easy control of colour adjustments and blending modes without affecting the entire canvas. I find using crazy colours helps keep myself entertained during the process and stops my eyes getting tired.

05. Fine-tune your colour palette (Image: © Pauline Voß) At this stage, tweak hue, saturation and brightness to bring the local colours closer to your vision. They don’t have to be perfect yet, but I prefer keeping them cohesive unless I’m introducing a deliberate pop of contrast. A monochromatic palette is often the key to a moody look.

06. Prepare for lighting with shadows (Image: © Pauline Voß) Before adding light, first darken the overall scene to make room for contrast. This pulls the scene together and brings the colours even closer. Since the upcoming lighting will be the main focus, this step ensures the highlights pop more dramatically later on.

07. Define the primary light source (Image: © Pauline Voß) Now establish the main light source that will drive the composition. I paint it in with a hard brush and blend with my messy blur brush, usually to an extreme degree and in an inaccurate colour to later pull back and colour correct, making it easier to see where the light goes. Next, consider the light’s direction, intensity and temperature; is it a warm sunset glow, cold moonlight or magical artificial light?

08. Introduce a secondary light (Image: © Pauline Voß) To add more depth and richness, add a secondary light source to the image. This could be reflected light from the environment or an intentional effect such as magical fairy dust or an unseen source of energy. It adds interest to the storytelling, but also colour variation, and makes the scene feel more immersive.

Enhance the glow (Image: © Pauline Voß) Use a soft airbrush to selectively improve the glowing effects, emphasising the luminous areas. Elements such as butterflies get a boost with the Add blending mode, which is one of my favourites. Experiment with the Screen, Add and Colour Dodge modes to increase brightness without overexposing details. This step is what gives the image its otherworldly, dreamlike quality.

10. Subsurface scattering (Image: © Pauline Voß) For organic elements such as skin, fabric or leaves, introduce subsurface scattering; the way light passes through semi-transparent materials. A bright red/orange accent can be added to the ears and fingers, and a neon green to leaves to make them appear both more lifelike and magical at the same time.

11. Increase the depth in your shadows (Image: © Pauline Voß) The impression of shadows automatically happens when we paint in the light and leave out certain areas. But to add more depth to the painting I usually add a layer of ambient occlusion set to Multiply. Just like after each step, I’ll go in with strong contrast and then after finishing with the painting, adjust the layer to a softer version by adding saturation and lessening the intensity

12. Refine the lighting and go through each layer again (Image: © Pauline Voß) With a layer mask on the main light layer, carve out shapes created by leaves and other objects in the way of the light. This means erasing or masking areas to create sharper edges, glow breaks and silhouettes. On some materials, especially skin, it can be interesting to hem those shapes with a reddish/orange as subsurface scattering. Go through each layer, retouching blending modes, hue, and so on to see what works.

13. Merge the layers and make adjustments to proportions (Image: © Pauline Voß) With most of the elements in place, you can reduce the opacity of the line work and merge the layers for a final proportion check. This is where I subtly tweak details like the head shape, arm length or pose, ensuring the overall flow and composition feel balanced.

14. Final tweaks and post-production (Image: © Pauline Voß) Final tweaks and post-production At this stage, I step away for a while before making last changes. Staring at a piece for hours can make it hard to spot mistakes, so a fresh perspective helps. Flipping the canvas also reveals imbalances. Make a final colour grading pass, adjusting brightness, contrast and saturation to unify the painting. Sometimes I add a subtle vignette to guide focus towards the subject, while I also love using chromatic aberration; it reminds me of looking at the moon through binoculars. Lastly, clean up the remaining line work and add final storytelling elements; perhaps glowing flower pistils, enchanted eyes, or in my case even a whole tree to add more context, bringing everything together in a magical, cohesive way.

For more inspiration, see our rounds ups of comic art resources and line art exercises.

