Getting hands-on with the Samsung S25 Ultra has changed my mind about upgrading

The new 50MP wide-angle lens and better video editing tools may just be worth the extra £450.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Unpacked
(Image credit: Future)
Last night, Samsung announced its latest Galaxy S25 smartphone series at its annual Unpacked event, and I was reporting live from the company's London HQ to bring you all of the exciting updates. I spent some time after the event getting hands-on with the latest S25 Ultra flagship, and experiencing some very cool demos from Samsung's experts – but while I had an amazing time at the event, I was still left wondering if the S25 Ultra is a worthwhile upgrade from my Samsung S24 Ultra.

Samsung set the bar super high at last year's unpacked event, with industry-leading AI developments and big flagship upgrades to rival even the best iPhones for photography. It can't have been easy to try and top this already excellent technology, but I was hoping for a few more standout features from Samsung to make upgrading an obvious choice.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Unpacked
(Image credit: Future)

